While You Were Asleep: SA solidify bragging rights for WTC final, Indians register wins in Royal One-Day Cup and Keys beats Rybakina to reach SF in Cincinnati

(Left to right) South Africa players celebrate fall of a wicket in the first Test at Lord's, Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot vs Somerset and Madison Keys after her win in the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Masters. (Photos: ICC, Cheteshwar Pujara and WTA on Twitter)

South Africa dealt a thumping blow to England as they beat the hosts by an innings and 12 runs in the first test at Lord’s, finishing the game in six sessions. With the win, they have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Dean Elgar led-side also solidified their position on top of the World Test Championship points table. England on the other hand, are languishing on seventh and desperately need to win all the matches and series from now if they are to have any chance at featuring in the final next year.

“Didn’t think, especially waking up this morning,” the Proteas skipper said post match. “We thought they’d bat hard and get a big lead. When it was our turn to bowl, we had to put the ball in the right areas. The guys did a great job.”

Kagiso Rabada was adjudged player of the match for his five-for in the first innings and a total of seven wickets in the match.

Indians register wins in the Royal One-Day Cup

The troika of Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara all secured wins in the London Royal One-Day Cup with their teams on Friday.

Saini was part of the Kent team that inched past Yorkshire by three wickets following the Duckworth Lewis method being imposed. Saini finished with bowling figures of 6-0-47-1.

Umesh Yadav also got on the wicket taking tally as Middlesex thumped Warwickshire by 128 runs. Powered by hundreds from captain Stephen Eskinazi (c) and Sam Robson, Middlesex posted a target of 375. In response, Warwickshire could only manage 246. 

In form Cheteshwar Pujara was the star Indian performer though as he notched up another fifty in the English domestic season, scoring 66 at a strike rate of 100 with five fours and a maximum. Sussex went on to beat Somerset by a whooping 201 runs.

Keys beats Rybakina to reach semifinal in Cincinnati

Following up on her win against world no. Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys swept past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Friday. The 27-year-old will now face Petra Kvitova in the semifinal after the Czech defeated Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic.

Both Keys and Rybakina had reached the last eight without dropping a set and it would be the American keeping the unblemished record.

“I knew she is a remarkable player and she can turn it around at any moment so I knew I had to try to stay out in front because at any moment she can go on a roll,” said the 2017 U.S. Open finalist.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 08:55:44 am
Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

