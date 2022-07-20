scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

While You Were Asleep: SA beat ENG in Stokes farewell ODI, Barcelona beat Miami 0-6 and Ceh becomes youngest discus throw world champion

The England all-rounder, who had announced the first ODI against South Africa to be his last, was unable to mark the occasion with the ball or the bat.

July 20, 2022 8:55:28 am
(From left to right) Ben Stokes walks back after being dismissed in his last ODI on Tuesday, Memphis Depay in action during Barcelona's friendly in Miami and Kristjan Ceh during the men's discus throw final in the World Championships. (Photo: @EnglandCricket, @FCBarcelona and @WorldAthletics on Twitter)

South Africa ruined the ODI farewell of Ben Stokes as they beat England in first of the three ODI series by 62 runs. Electing to bat first at Chester-le-Street, the visitors posted 333 runs, courtesy Rassie van der Dussen’s 133 off 117 and fifties from Janneman Malan (57 off 77) and Aiden Markram (77 off 61). England got off to a strong start with openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow adding 102 runs for the opening wicket. Number three, Joe Root was the highest scorer for the world champions with 86 off 77. But he couldn’t find support from the other end as South Africa kept getting wickets and England were dismissed with 19 balls to spare in the innings at 271.

Playing his final ODI for England, having announced his retirement from the format only a day ago, Ben St0kes didn’t have a game to remember. The England all-rounder went for 44 runs in his five overs of bowling and scored only 5 runs off the 11 deliveries he faced.

“From myself and the rest of the England supporters we want to say thank you (to Ben Stokes),” England captain Jos Buttler said post match.

“Every day he turns up he puts in a 100 percent and has been a great ambassador of the game.”

Six players score as Barcelona thrash Inter Miami 0-6

FC Barcelona began their pre-season tour US tour in style as they beat MLS club Inter Miami 0-6 in a friendly at a sold out DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The La Liga club had six players featuring on the scoresheet in their first match post making a new set of signings this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the Catalans from Arsenal last year, opened the scoring 19 minutes into the match with a soft left foot touch over the goalkeeper. New forward signing from the Premier League, Raphinha made it 2-0 six minutes later with another left foot finish. 19-year old Ansu Fati would make it 3-0 before going into the half-time as Miami struggled to keep possession of the ball.

Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele would score with 20 minutes left to play as Barcelona completed a dominating display pre season. Barcelona’s most talked about signing of the summer Robert Lewandowski, who joined the team only a day ago, warmed up with his new teammates but didn’t feature in the game.

Miami manager Phil Neville also introduced his son, Harvey team owner David Beckham’s son, Romeo in the second half in a match he had called the most important in the club’s history.

Kristjan Ceh breaks discus throw record at World Championships 

23-year-old Slovenian, Kristjan Ceh threw 71.13m in the discus throw final in Oregon to set up a new World Championships record. Ceh smashed past Mykolas Alekna’s record of 69.27m with three attempts left in the men’s final.

With the win at the age of 23 years and 153 days, the Slovenia international became the youngest ever world discus throw champion.

His win in Oregon comes two months after he had thrown his personal best of 71.27 m in the Wanda Diamond League, which was the 10th longest throw ever, longest of the year and the longest ever in a diamond league.

