While you were asleep: Ruud stops Rune to reach French Open last four, Petrakov dedicates Ukraine win to those fighting Russia and Argentina outclass Italy to win ‘Finalissima’

French Open: Ruud stops teenage sensation Rune to reach French Open last four

Eighth seed Casper Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open semi-finals and become the first Norwegian to reach this stage in any Grand Slam. He will play Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic in the semi-final.

Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Denmark’s Holger Rune REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Denmark’s Holger Rune REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Petrakov dedicates Ukraine win to those fighting Russia

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said Wednesday’s World Cup qualification playoff win over Scotland had been a victory for his compatriots who “fight with every last drop of their blood”. The 3-1 triumph at Hampden Park leaves Ukraine knowing that a win against Wales on Sunday in Cardiff will earn them a place in the World Cup finals for just the second time as an independent nation. The loss means Scotland remain without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

Ukraine coach Olexandr Petrakov, right, hugs Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Ukraine coach Olexandr Petrakov, right, hugs Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Messi’s Argentina outclass Italy to win ‘Finalissima’

Argentina marked the revival of the Cup of Champions in style as an inspired Lionel Messi helped them outclass Italy 3-0 in a heavyweight clash billed as the ‘Finalissima’ at a raucous Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. First-half goals by Lautaro Martinez and Angel di Maria put the south American champions in complete control against an Italy side who were back at Wembley 11 months after beating England to win the delayed Euro 2020.

Argentina’s players celebrate with Lionel Messi, top, after winning the Finalissima soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium in London , Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Argentina’s players celebrate with Lionel Messi, top, after winning the Finalissima soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium in London , Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Putin to stop ‘wicked’ Ukraine invasion

Brazilian soccer legend Pele made a public plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his “wicked” and “unjustifiable” invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine’s national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. “I want to use today’s game as an opportunity to make a request: Stop this invasion. No argument exists that can justify violence,” Pele said in a statement published on Instagram.

Cilic happy with less media attention as he joins ‘fab five’

Marin Cilic joined an elite group of active men’s players to have reached the last four at all the Grand Slams as the world number 23 advanced to his first Roland Garros semi-final by beating Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. Cilic joined Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the only active players to have made the semis at all the majors.

Croatia’s Marin Cilic reacts after winning a point against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Monday, May 30, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Croatia’s Marin Cilic reacts after winning a point against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Monday, May 30, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award. De Bruyne is the current holder of the award, having won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo won the award twice in his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 and 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (File) Cristiano Ronaldo. (File)

Potent Warriors offense battles rugged Celtics defense in NBA Finals

The explosive and experienced Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the suffocating Boston Celtics defense when the teams meet what is expected to be a highly competitive NBA Finals. The Warriors, who are playing in their sixth Finals in eight years and who have won three titles over that span, have home court advantage and will be the more rested team after finishing off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the previous round.