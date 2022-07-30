While you were asleep: Rohit becomes the leading run scorer in T20, AusW beat IndiaW in CWG, Alcaraz reaches the semifinals at Croatia Open

Rohit Sharma becomes the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals

India skipper Rohit Sharma raced past Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in men’s T20 Internationals. He required just 21 runs before the start of the first T20I against the West Indies to reach this milestone.

The 35-year-old has the record for most T20 International hundreds. Rohit has amassed 4 centuries in the 129 matches in the shortest format. On the other hand, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill has played 116 matches and made 3399 runs with the help of 2 hundreds and 20 half-centuries.

AusW beat IndiaW

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Australia showed extraordinary prowess to push the envelope of T20 cricket as they outplayed India Women by three wickets on Friday. India had the game in their pockets not so long back with Australia seven down for 110. That Renuka Singh spell set it all up for them. Four big wickets in the powerplay pushed them on the backfoot but yet another solid depth flex this from the Meg Lanning-led Australian team.

ICYMI, Ashleigh Gardner helped the Aussies secure a win for the ages on debut at the Comm Games! Watch a full replay of the match on 7plus: https://t.co/EjphboQR0W #AUSvIND #BoldInGold pic.twitter.com/rma5N2Ith4 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) July 29, 2022

“We talk a lot about having really good depth in our batting line-up and once Grace got to the crease, we still felt there was a really good shot for us to win if we just got the momentum back,” skipper Meg Lanning said.

“That’s exactly what happened. “It wasn’t (a perfect performance) but we are really confident that if it doesn’t go our way, we can still get the win and this is a really good example of that.”

Alcaraz, Sinner reach the semifinals at Croatia Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 at the Croatia Open and reached his seventh semifinal of the year. The world no. 5 Alcaraz saved the only break point he faced as he improved his 2022 record on clay to 26-3. He will now face the Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri. Also, Jannik Sinner thrashed Roberto Carballes Baena and reached his first semifinal this year after a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory.

“I’m very happy, obviously,” Sinner said. “I’ve won many matches but I think I’ve had some unfortunate moments this year.”