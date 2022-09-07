scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Real Madrid kick off UCL with a win at Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea, & Ons Jabeur in US Open semis

With the Scottish Premiership side all over them in the first half and star forward Karim Benzema pulled off following a knee injury, Madrid had to turn to their other star performers in the second half.

(Left to right) Modric and Valverde celebrate the second of the three Madrid goals at Celtic, Mislav Orsic (centre) and his teammates gather post the goal against Chelsea and Ons Jabeur post her US Open quarter final win. (Photos: UCL & US Open on Twitter)

UEFA Champions League defending champions scored three second half goals to register a win in their first match in the defence of Europe’s most premier club title. The Spanish champions overcame a scary first half and had to dig deep for an away win at the Celtic Park in their Group F opener.

With the Scottish Premiership side all over them in the first half and star forward Karim Benzema pulled off following a knee injury, Madrid had to turn to their star performers in the second half. Vinicius Jr. scored the opener 11 minutes into the first half, result of a counter attack with Fede Valverde producing the final pass for Brazilian forward to pounch onto, just like in the final against Liverpool earlier this summer.

Luka Modric made it two nil only four minutes later, swerving the ball past former England international, Joe Hart. Eden Hazard’s return to the UK was marked with a goal, the final of the three for Madrid on the night.  The Belgian just having to tap in to round up an elementary passing move from the record UCL winning side.

Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea

Pressure mounted up further on Thomas Tuchel and co. as the 2020/21 Champions League winning side were treated with a 1-0 defeat in their opening game of the 2022/23 season. The London side fell behind in the game early on, courtesy of a Mislav Orsic goal, one that was enough to see the Croatian side through to a win at home in the Group E fixture.

Chelsea, who have been sixth in the English Premier League points table having lost two of their first six games this season, looked out of sorts on the pitch as they were able to only hit three of their 15 shots on the target.

“I’m angry with myself and I’m angry with our performance,” manager Tuchel said afterwards. “This is a huge underperformance from all of us. It’s not precise enough, it’s not clinical enough, it’s not aggressive enough.

Ons Jabeur in US Open semis

Wimbledon women’s singles runner up, Ons Jabeur has made it into the US Open semifinals, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-6 in their quarterfinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jabeur has now become the first African woman to reach the final four at the last tennis major of the year.

Although Jabeur was visibly better of the two in the first set, her grip on the match was weakened in the second, as Tomljanovic looked to mount a comeback. As unforced errors piled up for Jabeur in the second set, the Tunisian threw her racket multiple times.

“I think I’m going to be fired here from my job, Minister of Happiness,” Jabeur joked in an on-court interview after the match. “Tennis is a tough sport and I apologise for my behaviour…..but the racket kept slipping away from my hand.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 08:31:55 am
