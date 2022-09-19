While You Were Asleep: Real beat Atletico in Madrid Derby, Fruhvirtova wins Chennai Open, Napoli beat Milan

Goals from Rodrygo and Fede Valverde proved decisive as Real Madrid bested their derby rivals, Atletico 2-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, September 18.

While Atletico were the better team in terms of possession, Real made the most of the opportunities they landed in the first half, ending with a 0/5 shots on target/shots rate than Atletico (0.3). Mario Hermoso put one back in for the hosts in the 83rd minute but the European and Spanish champions saw it through in the end. Hermoso was sent off in the added time following a rash challenge on Daniel Ceballos inside the Madrid box.

The win puts Real on top of the La Liga points table after six matches with 18 points. Barcelona are two points behind the leaders with the same number of games.

Linda Fruhvirtova wins Chennai Open

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova beat No.3 seed Magda Linette 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Chennai Open women’s singles final on Sunday to win her first WTA tour singles title.

“This is something I’ll remember forever.” Nothing but love for the #ChennaiOpen fans from Linda Fruhvirtova 💞 pic.twitter.com/w0ACs0Z23W — wta (@WTA) September 18, 2022

At 17 years and 141 days old, Fruhvirtova is the youngest titlist of the season so far and the youngest singles champion since Coco Gauff won Parma last year at 17 years, 70 days old.

“I was feeling good in my game, and I knew that I could do a good result here, but it was much better than we all probably expected,” she said during her press conference. “I’m pretty much in shock. It feels amazing, and I feel like it’s a great start for me to keep building on this.”

Napoli beat Milan to stay on top!

In the big Serie A meeting of the week, Napoli emerged victorious at the San Siro Stadium of the defending Italian Serie A champions, AC Milan 1-2.

After a stalemate of a first half, Matteo Politano opened the scoring for the Luciano Spalletti managed side in the 55th minute. It took only 14 minutes for the hosts to equalise courtesy of Olivier Giroud and even fewer for Napoli to take the lead again in the 78th minute following a goal from Giovanni Simeone.

The win keeps Napoli on top of the points table after seven matches with 17 points while Milan sit with 14 on the 5th spot.