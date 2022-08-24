While You Were Asleep: Pujara and Sussex into Royal One Day Cup SF, Hong Kong one step closer to Asia Cup, Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem

Captain Cheteshwar Pujara led from the front with yet another hundred in England this cricket summer and Tom Alsop scored his best first class score (189) to guide Sussex to a win against Middlesex and ensure a home semifinal in the Royal London One Day Cup.

Brilliant team performance from the boys today and we get an important win! 🙌 Onto the semis @SussexCCC 💪 pic.twitter.com/NX24rFMNR2 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 23, 2022

The pair added 240 runs for the third wicket as Sussex topped Group A with six wins in eight matches and capped it off with a 157 run win. The Sussex total, 400/4, was their highest score in one-day cricket, beating their 399 in a 40-over game in Horsham.

The 132 off 90 deliveries was a third century of Pujara in the ODI tournament, which has presented a unique attacking version of the batter.

Hong Kong one step closer to Asia Cup

Hong Kong made it two wins out of two games as they beat Kuwait by eight wickets in the Asia Cup qualifier tournament. They are now on top of the points table (4) with all the four team having played two games each.

Hong Kong beat Kuwait to complete two wins in two games at the Asia Cup Qualifier 👏 Scorecard: https://t.co/sJU6IuGdwk pic.twitter.com/anWKzn0eal — ICC (@ICC) August 23, 2022

Having won the toss, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan elected to bowl first. After a troublesome start, Edson Silva (56 off 30 deliveries) guided Kuwait to 151. A total Hong Kong would end up chasing with 14 balls to spare, thanks to half centuries from the skipper and Babar Hayat.

Previously, Hong Kong had beaten Singapore in the tournament opener on Saturday, August 27. They’ll now face UAE in the final qualifying match on Wednesday, August 27. Even though the hosts have a better Net Run Rate, they will have to beat Hong Kong to qualify for the Asia Cup.

Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Open’s top seed, Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire from his match against Dominic Thiem, sending the Austrian into the Round of 16. With less than a week to go until the U.S. Open begins, Dimitrov won the first set of the match comprehensively, as he took Thiem down by 6-0.

Sad to see 😔@domithiem is through to R3 after Grigor Dimitrov is forced to retire… So much respect between these two ☺️#WSOpen pic.twitter.com/iOcWQVLHHG — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 24, 2022

Things would change for Dimitrov in the second set. It wasn’t too later after a visit from medical staff that the Bulgarian decided he was feeling too unwell to continue and shook hands at the net.

The win gives another lifeline to 2020 U.S. Open champion Thiem, who had to save two match points in his rain-delayed win against American J.J. Wolf in the opener just the day before.