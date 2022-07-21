scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan win helps India rise in WTC table, England beat Spain 2-1 to enter Euro 2022 semis & McLaughlin in the women’s 400m hurdles final

A win in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle saw Pakistan jump in the World Test Championship points table and help India and West Indies jump above Sri Lanka as well.

(From left to right) Pakistan celebrate fall of a wicket during the first Test in Galle, England's Lucy Bronze celebrates the winning goal vs Spain in the Euro 2022 quarterfinal and Sydney McLaughlin in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022. (Photo: @TheRealPCB, @WEURO2022 & @WorldAthletics on Twitter)

A win in the first Test against Sri Lanka helped Pakistan jump to the third spot in the World Test Championship points table with a win-loss percentage of 58.33. It has also helped India improve on spot in the rankings, now sitting at the fourth spot with a win-loss percentage of 52.08. Sri Lanka have dropped sixth with a defeat and now sit below Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, India and West Indies.

In what was a closely fought game in Galle, Pakistan chased down 352 with four wickets in hand. Opener Abdullah Shafique was adjudged player of the match for his scintillating 160* off 408 deliveries.

“As a youngster he is showing a lot of class,” captain Babar Azam said about the 22-year old Pakistan opener. “Really pleasing to see him perform well.”

The two teams go again in the final Test of the series on Sunday, July 24 at the same venue.

England beat Spain in extra time to reach Euro 2022 semifinal

Hosts England inched past Spain in a record Women’s Euros quarterfinal crowd at the Falmer Stadium in extra time to win 2-1 and book their place in the final four. Spain were leading in the game for more time than their counterparts, courtesy of a Esther Gonzalez goal nine minutes into the second half. Just when it looked like Spain were on the verge of dumping the hosts out of the tournament, Ella Toone equalised in the 84th minute, taking the game into 30 more minutes past the regulation period of 90.

A Georgia Stanway stunning strike came six minutes into the extra time and would eventually be the winner England needed to propel into the semifinal. England will now face the winner of the second quarterfinal between Germany and Austria.

Earlier in the first half, both teams went after each other with a high press, tussling for possession, unable to keep it for long periods of time as it remained stalemate in Brighton and Hove. England manager Sarina Wiegman was present at the sidelines after missing the team’s final group stage match having tested positive for Covid-19.

The venue hosted a total of 28,994 people, which is the new highest for a Women’s Euro quarterfinal.

McLaughlin secures place in the final with second fastest 400m hurdles run

World record holder and Tokyo Olympics champions, Sydney McLaughlin secured a place in the women’s 400m hurdles final with the second fastest run of 52.17 seconds at the World Athletics Championships. Coming into the event, McLaughlin had broken the world record in the 400m hurdles for the third time in the last year back in June, clocking 51.41 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The results in the semi-final meant, we’ve got ourselves an Olympics rematch of the event. McLaughlin’s podium companians in fellow US teammate Dalilah Muhammad and Netherlands’ Femke Bol finished just behind her in the penultimate run, making it an exciting final to watch out for.

In Tokyo, while McLaughlin had secured a gold with her run of 51,46 seconds, Dalilah finished second at 51.58 and Bol won the Bronze with her run of 52.03.

