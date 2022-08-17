While You Were Asleep: Pakistan beat the Netherlands, Raducanu shows no mercy to Williams and Kyrgios skips Davis Cup

Updated: August 17, 2022 8:54:38 am
In the first of the three ODI series, Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 16 runs at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam. Courtesy of opener Fakhar Zaman’s hundred and Babar Azam’s 74, the men in green were propelled to a total of 314/6 inside their quota of 50 overs. In reply the hosts, despite losing early wickets, kept themselves in the game thanks to half centuries from Vikramjit Singh (65), Tom Cooper (65) and Scott Edwards (71) but were haulted at 298.
Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked a three-fer each while Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Nawaz picked a wicket each for Pakistan.
Pakistan go 1️⃣-0️⃣ up after winning the first ODI by 16 runs! 🙌#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ffLntsJfu6
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2022
“It hurts,” said captain Scott Edwards post-match. “We are getting ourselves into good positions. We dropped 3-4 catches. It was a sort of surface which suits us. We have improved throughout the summer but we let ourselves down today.”
Raducanu thrashes Williams in Cincinnati
Playing in what was likely her penultimate tournament, Serena Williams was shown little mercy by British tennis star Emma Raducanu who beat her 6-4, 6-0 in her opening round match of the Western and Southern Open.
“It was a true honor to share the court with her” –@EmmaRaducanu#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/qhazjIdBp5
— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 17, 2022
“I think we all need to just honour Serena and her amazing career,” said the US Open champion. “I’m so grateful for this experience to play her and for our careers to have crossed over. Everything she achieved is inspirational and it was a true honour to share the court with her.”
The match was earlier scheduled to be played on Monday but despite being delayed to Tuesday had a large set of crowd in attendance. The contest between the two separated by 21 years was highly anticipated during the current Tennis fever in Cincinnati.
Kyrgios skips team event Davis Cup, again
Nick Kyrgios has opted out of the Davis Cup Australia team in Hamburg, Germany next month.
Disgusting behaviour ☹️ This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect. https://t.co/p0MG6vF4Xn
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 14, 2022
Kyrgios has not played in the team event since 2019 and would have been a strong addition given his superb form in the singles events that most notably included a run all the way to the Wimbledon final this summer and a recent win over world no. Daniil Medvedev.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It would have been great to have Nick [Kyrgios] in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie,” said Team captain Lleyton Hewitt.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics dedicated to people, total now 100: Mann
Hooda: BJP-JJP coalition a non-performing govt that believes in event mgmt
Punjab: Under NDPS Act, 186 Proclaimed Offenders nabbed since July 5
Mann blames brain drain on unemployment: ‘houses lying locked in villages…not purna azadi’
Ahead of stubble burning season, Punjab appoints nodal officers, gives machines to farmers
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
In Delhi’s GK-1 market, woman is dragged on road in brazen snatching incident
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan beat the Netherlands, Raducanu shows no mercy to Williams and Kyrgios skips Davis Cup
‘Silence is the residue of fear’: Clint Smith
Daily Briefing: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano and kin ‘numb’ over release of 11 convicts
When Sachin Pilgaonkar fell in love with Supriya despite their 10-year age gap, she thought he was married
Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’