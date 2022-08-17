scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Pakistan beat the Netherlands, Raducanu shows no mercy to Williams and Kyrgios skips Davis Cup

Pakistan were given a close contest by the hosts, the Netherlands in the first ODI.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 17, 2022 8:54:38 am
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios.

In the first of the three ODI series, Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 16 runs at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam. Courtesy of opener Fakhar Zaman’s hundred and Babar Azam’s 74, the men in green were propelled to a total of 314/6 inside their quota of 50 overs. In reply the hosts, despite losing early wickets, kept themselves in the game thanks to half centuries from Vikramjit Singh (65), Tom Cooper (65) and Scott Edwards (71) but were haulted at 298.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked a three-fer each while Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Nawaz picked a wicket each for Pakistan.

“It hurts,” said captain Scott Edwards post-match. “We are getting ourselves into good positions. We dropped 3-4 catches. It was a sort of surface which suits us. We have improved throughout the summer but we let ourselves down today.”

Raducanu thrashes Williams in Cincinnati 

Playing in what was likely her penultimate tournament, Serena Williams was shown little mercy by British tennis star Emma Raducanu who beat her 6-4, 6-0 in her opening round match of the Western and Southern Open.

“I think we all need to just honour Serena and her amazing career,” said the US Open champion. “I’m so grateful for this experience to play her and for our careers to have crossed over. Everything she achieved is inspirational and it was a true honour to share the court with her.”

The match was earlier scheduled to be played on Monday but despite being delayed to Tuesday had a large set of crowd in attendance. The contest between the two separated by 21 years was highly anticipated during the current Tennis fever in Cincinnati.

Kyrgios skips team event Davis Cup, again

Nick Kyrgios has opted out of the Davis Cup Australia team in Hamburg, Germany next month.

Kyrgios has not played in the team event since 2019 and would have been a strong addition given his superb form in the singles events that most notably included a run all the way to the Wimbledon final this summer and a recent win over world no. Daniil Medvedev.

“It would have been great to have Nick [Kyrgios] in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie,” said Team captain Lleyton Hewitt.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:25:22 am

