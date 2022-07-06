While You Were Asleep: Norrie to face Djokovic in Wimbledon SF and triple jump record holder to miss Worlds for wearing wrong shoes

In his first grand slam quarter final, Cameron Norrie extracted his best David Goffin to win in the fifth set (3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5) and set up a quarter final against the men’s singles Wimbledon defending champion, Novak Djokovic.

After trailing by two sets to one on No 1 Court, the 26-year old recovered and beat his Belgian opponent in the final two to reach the first grand slam semi-final of his career.

Welcome to the semi-finals, @cam_norrie! 🇬🇧 The Brit is into the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time, beating David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fPM33dGOB9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

“I think just winning a match like this, I’m in shock. I don’t know what to say now,” he said.

“I have flashbacks of all the hard work and all the sacrifices I have had to make and it’s definitely paid off, and it feels pretty good.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Novak Djokovic had also win against Jannik Sinner in the fifth set, besting the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 ,6-2 in his quarter final.

The Serbian orchestrated a comeback after losing the first two sets and will be the favorite going into the semi-final against his British opponent.

The world number one further extended his unbeaten run on the grass court since 2013.

Comeback complete 👑@DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/xdkN5os2H2

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

“He was the better player for two sets,” Djokovic said post match.

“I had a little refreshment off court [between sets], a toilet break and a little pep talk in the mirror…it’s actually true. Sometimes, when not much is happening positively for you on the court in terms of tennis and the other guy is dominating, these things are necessary.”

Rojas to miss long jump World Championships after incorrect shoes in qualifying

Venezuelan triple jump world record-holder Yulimar Rojas will not be able to compete in the long jump event at this month’s world championships after her qualifying mark of 6.93 metres was declared invalid due to unapproved shoes.

The back-to-back triple jump world champion surpassed the long jump qualifying standard in June but was wearing triple jump shoes, which are not allowed in the event.

“Ms Rojas had intended to compete in the long jump after this event, with approved shoes, to qualify for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 but injury prevented this,” World Athletics said in a statement.