While You Were Asleep: N’Golo Kante ruled out for four months, Crystal Palace enter PL top 10 & Atletico drop points at home

France and Chelsea powerhouse midfielder, N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of action for four months post a hamstring operation. As a result, the Frenchman will not be able to participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

N’Golo Kante will be out for the next four months, Chelsea statement has confirmed 🚨🔵 #CFC “Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury. Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months”. pic.twitter.com/PmemsDKWkP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2022

Kante has not featured since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at home against Tottenham Hotspur, when he limped off the field following a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old, who has been known for covering major ground on the pitch, was crucial in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph and it remains to be seen who manager Didier Deschamps would resort to in his position.

Crystal Palace enter Premier League top 10

Goals from Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha helped Crystal Palace secure only their third win in 10 games of the 2022/23 Premier League season and jump into the top 10 in the points table.

The Patrick Vieira managed side beat Wolves 2-1 at Selhurst Park after going 1-0 down in the first half courtesy of Adama Traore, who scored in the 31st minute. It didn’t take Palace long to equalise with Eberechi Eze, who headed one in just after half time.

Zaha made it 2-1 in the 70th minute to give Palace their 13th point of the season.

Atletico Madrid drop points at home

Playing against Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid missed out on all three points as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The Diego Simeone side had the opportunity to level with Barcelona, who are second in the table, after they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Atleti took a lead with Alvaro Morata in the 20th minute and signatured their style of defending that for most part of the game.

Late drama meant Vallecano earned a penalty in the stoppage time and Radamal Falcao converted it from the spot.