Friday, August 19, 2022

While You Were Asleep: New Zealand A announce squad for India tour, Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek in Cincinnati and Pakistan clinch ODI series vs the Netherlands

New Zealand A last toured India in 2017 and their latest visit is similar to their last with three four-day red ball matches and three one-day matches in Bangalore and Chennai, respectively.

(Left to right) Rachin Ravindra, who is part of the New Zealand A squad, during last year's senior team tour of India, Maddison Keys after beating Iga Swiatek on Thursday and Agha Salman celebrates winning the 2nd ODI with Mohammad Rizwan in Rotterdam. (Photo: Blackcaps, WTA and PCB on Twitter)

The New Zealand A team announced their squad for the tour of India in September that will consist of red ball and white ball fixtures. The tour will mark the New Zealand A team’s first overseas since they travelled UAE to play Pakistan A back in 2018.

The squad consists of a mix of players with full international experience and a bunch of fresh names who will represent the Blackcaps A team for the first time.

“Touring India is one of the great experiences for any cricketer and I know the players and staff are looking forward to the challenge,” Blackcaps selector Gavin Larsen said.

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c) (Central Districts), Robbie O’Donnell (c) (Auckland), Chad Bowes (Canterbury), Joe Carter (Northern Districts), Mark Chapman (Auckland), Dane Cleaver (wk) (Central Districts), Jacob Duffy (Otago), Matt Fisher (Northern Districts), Cameron Fletcher (wk) (Canterbury), Ben Lister (Auckland), Rachin Ravindra (Wellington), Michael Rippon (Otago), Sean Solia (Auckland), Logan van Beek (Wellington), Joe Walker (Northern Districts)

Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek in Cincinnati

Madison Keys upset world no. 1 Iga Swiatek, beating the Polish international 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Western & Southern Open R16.

Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion and owner of the 37-match winning streak that was broken at Wimbledon, hasn’t gotten past the round of 16 in four tournaments since winning her last major, the French Open in June.

Keys who had never won a set against world no. 1 ranked player, registered her first win in six attempts against a top ranked player. Swiatek had won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 this year at Indian Wells.

“It feels great. I obviously have not had the best success against World No. 1s, so being able to get a win against Iga, especially after having two losses to her already, means a lot to me, and I think I’m playing some pretty good tennis,” Keys said afterwards.

Pakistan clinch ODI series against the Netherlands 

Having already won the first ODI, Pakistan took an unassailable lead in the three-match series against the Netherlands with a seven wicket win in the second ODI at Rotterdam.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the hosts were down to 8/3 in the first four overs when Tom Cooper and Bas de Leede stiched a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket but that would be it for the Dutch as eight of their batters failed to make it past the single digit scores, setting a total of 187 for the visitors.

Pakistan also had a couple of hiccups early on with both the openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq being dismissed cheaply. Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan then took over with a 88-run stand for the third wicket before Agha Salman also scored a fifty in what was only his second ODI for Pakistan.

Mohammad Nawaz was adjudged player of the match for his bowling figures of 3/42. The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday, August 21.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:27:45 am
The bloody uprising against the Taliban led by one of their own

