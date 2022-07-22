scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Neeraj Chopra walks into the World Championships final in first attempt, Germany beat Austria 2-0 & Noah Lyles third fastest in men’s 200m

The Tokyo Olympics champion marked his arrival at the World Championships in style as he qualified for the men's javelin final in his first attempt.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 22, 2022 9:10:43 am
(From left to right) Neeraj Chopra in action at the World Athletics Championships, Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates her goal in the Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinal vs Austria, and Noah Lyles after winning the gold in men's 200m at Oregon. (Photo: @WorldAthletics & @WEURO2022 on Twitter)

Olympics champion, Neeraj Chopra threw 88.39 in his first attempt to cruise into the final at the World Athletics Championship at Oregon. Those who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final. The 24-year old, who has sealed most of his victories in his first attempt, did the same in his first throw.

Chopra had missed out the 2019 World Championships in Doha, recovering from an elbow surgery. He had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals, but managed only 82.26m to fall short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

India’s Rohit Yadav also qualified for the finals, competing in group B, with a best effort of 80.42m.

Germany ease past Austria 2-0 into the semis

Germany didn’t concede again and remained the only team to do so as they beat Austria with a two goal cushion in the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinal. The eight time winners and the most successful team in the competition’s history gave very little room to the opposition in a dominating display at the Brentford Community Stadium.

cLina Magull gave them the advantage 25 minutes into the game as she pounced onto a cross, leaving Manuela Zinsberger no chance to save. Germany would sustain this lead until the 90th minute of the match when their highest goal scorer in the tournament, captain Alexandra Popp doubled the advantage with only added time left to be played.

The team that topped Group B will now face the winners of the fourth quarterfinal between France and the Netherlands.

Noah Lyles becomes the third fastest to finish men’s 200m

USA’s Noah Lyles broke the national record in the men’s 200m run and registered the third fastest finish in the event’s history at 19.31 seconds, only behind Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake to win a gold at the World Athletics Championships. Bolt holds the record for finishing the event in 19.19 seconds while Yohan Blake had done so in 19.26 seconds.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Celebration level: 📈📈📈<a href=”https://twitter.com/LylesNoah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@LylesNoah</a&gt; 🇺🇸 is the world 200m champion again (‼️) in 19.31!<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldAthleticsChamps?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WorldAthleticsChamps</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/MWS1Wsx5KD”>pic.twitter.com/MWS1Wsx5KD</a></p>&mdash; World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WorldAthletics/status/1550316115179450368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 22, 2022</a></blockquote>

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

The 25-year led an all American 200m sweep to accompany at all American 100m men’s final sweep at the world championships in Oregon this year, thus succesfully defending his title at the event. Kenny Bednarek finished second while Eriyon Knighton won the bronze.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar
Gurgaon

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
BSF-BGB talks

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News