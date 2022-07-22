While You Were Asleep: Neeraj Chopra walks into the World Championships final in first attempt, Germany beat Austria 2-0 & Noah Lyles third fastest in men’s 200m

Olympics champion, Neeraj Chopra threw 88.39 in his first attempt to cruise into the final at the World Athletics Championship at Oregon. Those who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final. The 24-year old, who has sealed most of his victories in his first attempt, did the same in his first throw.

Chopra had missed out the 2019 World Championships in Doha, recovering from an elbow surgery. He had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals, but managed only 82.26m to fall short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

India’s Rohit Yadav also qualified for the finals, competing in group B, with a best effort of 80.42m.

Germany ease past Austria 2-0 into the semis

Germany didn’t concede again and remained the only team to do so as they beat Austria with a two goal cushion in the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinal. The eight time winners and the most successful team in the competition’s history gave very little room to the opposition in a dominating display at the Brentford Community Stadium.

🤩 𝘗𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 🤩@VisaUK Player of the Match Klara Bühl assisted the opener and was a constant threat 👊#WEURO2022 | #WEUROPOTM | #GER pic.twitter.com/oCMEQ4XJqB — UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 21, 2022

cLina Magull gave them the advantage 25 minutes into the game as she pounced onto a cross, leaving Manuela Zinsberger no chance to save. Germany would sustain this lead until the 90th minute of the match when their highest goal scorer in the tournament, captain Alexandra Popp doubled the advantage with only added time left to be played.

The team that topped Group B will now face the winners of the fourth quarterfinal between France and the Netherlands.

Noah Lyles becomes the third fastest to finish men’s 200m

USA’s Noah Lyles broke the national record in the men’s 200m run and registered the third fastest finish in the event’s history at 19.31 seconds, only behind Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake to win a gold at the World Athletics Championships. Bolt holds the record for finishing the event in 19.19 seconds while Yohan Blake had done so in 19.26 seconds.

The 25-year led an all American 200m sweep to accompany at all American 100m men’s final sweep at the world championships in Oregon this year, thus succesfully defending his title at the event. Kenny Bednarek finished second while Eriyon Knighton won the bronze.