While You Were Asleep: Neeraj Chopra breaks national record again; Nick Kyrgios fined for spitting and Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff make it through to Wimbledon 3rd rd

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra fell short of just six centimetres to break the 90-metre mark on Thursday night but the Olympic gold medallist broke the national record for the second time in a month. His opening throw at the Stockholm Diamon League was 89.94 metres. The 24-year-old finished second to world champion Anderson Peters but apart from the national record, Chopra will also be pleased with the result in Stockholm because it was the first time he had finished in the top three in a Diamond League event. In his season opener at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra had rewritten his own record with 89.30 metres. Chopra’s 89.94 metres was also a meet record before Peters bettered it in the third round with 90.31 metres.

It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!

All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm! Next stop ➡️ Representing 🇮🇳 at the World Championships in Eugene pic.twitter.com/OpiXyrp4wv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 30, 2022

Nick Kyrgios fined $10K for ‘spitting’ in 1st round of Wimbledon match

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios complains about an umpire decision during the singles tennis match against Britain’s Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Australia’s Nick Kyrgios complains about an umpire decision during the singles tennis match against Britain’s Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A heavy fine of $10,000 has been imposed on Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios who had spat in the direction of a spectator he said was hassling him during his first round of the Wimbledon match against Britain’s Paul Jubb. The fine for his unsportsmanlike conduct is the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament. On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses.

The second-most money anyone was docked was $5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.Seven other men were penalized $3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity.

Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek make through to 3rd round of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal made it through to the third round of Wimbledon after beating Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday. The second-seeded Nadal looked far from his best at times but won the match that finished under the roof after a rain delay during the fourth set. Nadal is looking for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, and third Wimbledon trophy.

Closing it out in style 😎​@RafaelNadal books his place in the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Ricardas Berankis#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/jy0OEaHjeY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022

World number one Iga Swiatek also confirmed her place in the third round with a gritty win on Thursday. Swiatek beat Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4 4-6 6-3 and extended her winning streak to 37 matches. In another match, Coco Gauff beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round at the grass-court Grand Slam, where she made her breakthrough as a 15-year-old in 2019 by reaching the fourth round. Gauff will face Amanda Anisimova in the third round.