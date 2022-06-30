While You Were Asleep: Murray, Raducanu bow out of Wimbledon, Rizwan hits maiden county ton as Sussex win

John Isner beat Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4, knocking the Brit out of Wimbledon at the Centre Court on Wednesday.

Murray tried his best to push the American, who is two years older than him but couldn’t conjure his magic at the grass court.

“I’ve played many times against those players and found ways to make enough returns to turn the matches, whether that’s been against Karlovic, Isner, Raonic, those sorts of guys,” Murray said afterwards. “But tonight he was very close to the lines in important moments.”

37-year old Isner praised his 35-year old competitor post match, stating the win as his biggest ever.

“It’s no secret that I am not a better tennis player than Andy, but I may have been a little bit better today,” said Isner. “This was one of the biggest wins of my career.”

Another big name bowing out of the grand slam was Emma Raducanu. The 19-year old lost to Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

There were doubts regarding Raducanu’s campaign as she had missed the entire pre-Wimbledon grass-court season after suffering a side strain during her first-round match in Nottingham.

“I didn’t feel anything out there,” she said post match.”

“I declared myself fully fit when I walked out onto the court on the first day. But I’ve played seven hours of tennis in a month. To even compete with these girls at this level and win a round I think is a pretty good achievement.”

The British international further said her US Open title win hadn’t added any pressure on her.

“There’s no pressure. Like, why is there any pressure? I’m still 19. Like, it’s a joke. I literally won a slam,” Raducanu said.

Rizwan hits maiden county ton as Sussex win

Pakistan keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored his first hundred in county cricket as Sussex beat Derbyshire by five wickets.

Rizwan walked in to bat with Sussex 181/2, still needing 161 runs to win. The 30-year old then went on to score 130 off 227 deliveries, hitting 22 boundaries on the course whilst helping his side cross the finish line.

Despite the win, Sussex are still second from the bottom in the County Division 2 points table with 79 points.

Rain plays spoilsport on day 3 as England lead

The weather gods weren’t any kind on the third day of the South Africa vs England Test in Taunton as the game was halted multiple times with England still in the lead.

🚫 DAY 3 | STUMPS Two significant rain breaks put a damper on proceedings as the #MomentumProteas end the day on 55/3, still trailing by a further 78 runs

#ENGvSA #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/V6TLrT5Fqm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 29, 2022

Earlier, Nat Sciver began the day for England along with Sophie Ecclestone new to the crease. The English all-rounder, who had already scored a hundred on the second day, went on to 169* off 263 balls.

The hosts would declare at 417. Debutant Issy Wong and Kate Cross the took over the proceedings with the ball as South Africa struggled at 55/3. 20-year old Wong, who had dismissed Laura Wolvaardt in the first innings, got her in the second as well. All of the action from the day stitched in different phases owing to the showers.