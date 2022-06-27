While You Were Asleep: Morgan likely to retire early this week, Women’s World Cup sets digital record and Jesus moving to Arsenal

England white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan may go for an early retirement from international cricket this week having thought over it for some time as reported by The Guardian. Jos Buttler, who has led the team before, is likely to take over the role as the new captain.

Morgan had recently pulled out of the third ODI against Netherlands owing to a groin issue but was seen in a corporate match at Lord’s on Saturday. The England captain has had injury issues of late and was quoted speaking to Sky Sports earlier, “If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish.”

The 35-year old, who captained England to their first World Cup title, has been regarded as the figure who revolutionised men’s white-ball cricket in the country having taken over the captaincy from Alastair Cook in 2015.

England next face India in a three-match ODI and as many T20Is series at home next month. Even for Jos Buttler there’ll be big shoes to fill, if Morgan does go for an early retirement.

2022 Women’s World Cup digital record

The ICC announced that the 2022 edition of the World Cup was the most digitally engaged ICC women’s event ever. The tournament in New Zealand recorded a total of 1.64 billion video views across ICC channels, becoming the third most engaging ICC event ever after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The content from cricket’s head governing council enjoyed a spike of 45% from the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which had attracted 1.1 billion views. Whilst it comparison to the last edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2017, the competition this year had 16 times more views from the 100 million five years ago.

On the social media platforms, the likes and comments across the World Cup this year garnered a 164 million impressions, exactly double than the 82 million in the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020.

Lisa Sthalekar who was recently appointed as the first female president of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA) wrote on the numbers revealed by ICC on Twitter.

Hmm I would say that people are enjoying what the female athletes are doing on the field. Great work to the entire @ICC team to deliver some great content & of course to the players who made this the closest World Cup ever!!! https://t.co/ICVVWgzZQg — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 27, 2022

“I would say that people are enjoying what the female athletes are doing on the field. Great work to the entire @ICC team to deliver some great content & of course to the players who made this the closest World Cup ever!!!”

Jesus to Arsenal, agreed

Gabriel Jesus has agreed to a five year loan deal to Arsenal. The striker has agreed personal terms with the north london club and is set to make a move from Manchester City for a fee of £45m according to several reports.

The conversation around the move had began even before the season was concluded with the Mikel Arteta side looking for new forward options in the post Aubameyang-Lacazette era.

The arrival of Erling Haaland to the Premier League champions may have also fast tracked the process of the Brazilian forward leaving the club he joined back in 2017.

Jesus scored 58 goals for Manchester City in 158 appearances across competitions and was part of four league title winning campaigns with the Pep Guardiola side apart from an FA Cup, three EFL cups, and two Community Shields.