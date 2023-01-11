scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

While You Were Asleep: MI Cape Town win SA20 opener, Manchester United and Newcastle into EFL Cup semis

Jofra Archer mounted a comeback from injury with a 3/27 spell for Cape Town.

Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the SA20 opener, Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal vs Charlton, Newcastle players celebrate a goal vs Leicester in the EFL Cup quarterfinals. (Twitter)
MI Cape Town registered an eight wicket win against Paarl Royals in the first ever SA20 match, chasing down a target of 143 inside 15.3 overs powered by an unbeaten 41-ball-70 from Dewald Brevis at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

Having won the toss and opted to bowl first, Cape Town restricted Paarl for a 142/7 inside their quota of 20 overs. Jos Buttler (51 off 42) and David Miller (42 off 31) were the pick among the visiting side’s batting order. Jofra Archer mounted a comeback from injury with a 3/27 spell.

For the hosts, Brevis stitched together a 90 run opening partnership alongside Ryan Rickelton (42 off 33) before signing off the game alongside Rassie van der Dussen in the 16th over.

Manchester United beat Charlton 3-0

Erik Ten Hag continued on an impressive run with Manchester United as the red devils beat Charlton 3-0 in the English Football League quarterfinal. A first half goal from Antony and a late brace from Marcus Rashford would be more than plenty for the home side to go through to the semis.

Harry Maguire, in what was a rare start under Ten Hag, initiated the passage that led to Antony scoring a curler from outside the penalty area in the 21st minute.

Rashford on the other hand, once again proved his prowess as a super substitute after coming on in the second half and scoring his first on the 90 minute mark and second four minutes into the stoppage time.

Newcastle into EFL Cup semis after 47 years

Newcastle United booked their spot in a major cup semifinal after 18 years, with a 2-0 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup semifinal powered by second half goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton.

Having missed out on a header opportunity off a free kick earlier, Burn opened scoring in the 60th minute following a superb angled shot past Danny Ward.

Almirón assisted Joelinton scoring the second 12 minutes later, sealing the game. “No complaints,” said Leicester manager Brendon Rogers. “We didn’t pass the ball quickly enough but Newcastle have momentum, good physicality, a strong mentality and real quality.”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 08:34 IST
