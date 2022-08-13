While You Were Asleep: Messi not shortlisted for Ballon D’or, Barcelona register four signings, and New Zealand dominate West Indies to clinch T20I series

For the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi did not feature on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist. The Argentinean, who had completed a move from Barcelona to Paris last summer, has won the award from France Football a total of seven times, more than any other player in the history.

In his first season away from Barcelona, Messi was unable to highlight his mesmeric standards as he finished with 11 goals and 14 assists. For the national team, the number 10 scored seven times across 15 appearances and won the Finalissima against Italy at the Wembley Stadium this June.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! ✨#ballondor pic.twitter.com/eodgwNzBwt — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

Among other big names to not make the list was Messi’s PSG teammate, Neymar. Karim Benzema from Real Madrid is the favorite among men to win his first Ballon D’or while Beth Mead is the odds on favorite among the women shortlisted.

Barcelona trigger a final economic level to register four new signings

Football Club Barcelona registered four of their newly signed players ahead of their opening La Liga game of the 2022/23 season at home against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, multiple reports from Spain suggested. Midfielder Franck Kessie, defender Andreas Christensen and forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha as a result will be available for the opening match, though defender Jules Kounde still needs clearance.

Barcelona had to meet the Spanish League’s salary cap to register their new signings but several “economic levers” including new investment deals released funding after the final lever was triggered.

FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Orpheus Media for an amount of 100 million euros. This sale will serve to accelerate the growth of the Club’s digital, NFT, and Web3 strategy. More information 👉 https://t.co/Q7v9c8WFy7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2022

The club on Friday had announced the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios for an amount of 100 million euros. This, to accelerate the growth of the Club’s digital, NFT, and Web3 strategy.

New Zealand beat West Indies to clinch T20 series

The Blackcaps beat the Windies in the second of the three-match T20I series by 90 runs and gained an unassailable lead. Having won the toss, New Zealand elected to bat first at the Sabina Park. Apart from Glenn Phillips (76 off 41), Daryl Mitchell (48 off 20) and Devon Conway (42 off 34) were the chief tormentors with the bat for the hosts as New Zealand finished their 20 overs at 215/5.

In return fell short by 90 runs as they managed only 125/9 in their 20 overs. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell took a 3fer each for the Kiwis.

Post a close first T20I, which they had won by 13 runs, New Zealand dominated the West Indies in their second meeting. The two teams will face off for the final time in the T20I series on Sunday, August 14 at the same venue in Kingston, Jamaica.