While You Were Asleep: Manchester City inch past Arsenal 1-0, South Africa beat England by 27 runs and Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece

Courtesy of a Nathan Ake goal in the 64th minute of the game, Manchester City inched past Arsenal by a one goal margin in their fourth round contest in England’s oldest club cup competition.

With the two teams unable to break the deadlock in the first half, Ake caressed in a Jack Grealish pass from the left inside the Arsenal box to beat goalkeeper Matt Turner and find the net at the far post.

Just wait for the replay angle 😮‍💨 A first FA Cup goal for @NathanAke 👏#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/mazqbuduTT — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2023

Even though City kept more possession of the ball (54-46), Arsenal were almost equal in terms of the shots on target (3-2). “We are closer [to City] and in the last two games, we played 94 minutes with 10 men, so that’s a little bit difficult,” manager Mikel Arteta said afterwards.

“Really disappointed. I think we could have got much more out of the game. The action decided the game but it was a tight game and that one action changed it all. I think we could have dealt with it much better in terms of our discipline when the ball was in the box.”

South Africa beat England by 27 runs

Despite opener Jason Roy’s hundred, England men fell short against South Africa in the first of three ODIs by 27 runs. Having won the toss and opting to bat first at Bloemfontein, the host piled on a total of 298 at the end of their quota of fifty overs.

A remarkable come-from-behind win for South Africa as they go 1-0 up in the three-match series 🔥#SAvENG | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/DlhKB8Imxl pic.twitter.com/zut2GyXxul — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2023

Rassie van der Dussen accumulated 111 off 117 balls while David Miller scored 53 off 56, the most notable contributions of the Proteas innings. Sam Curran was the pick of the England bowlers with 3/35 off his nine overs.

In return, England bundled out for 271 in the 45th over. Even though Jason Roy (113 off 91) and Dawid Malan (59 off 55) added 146 runs for the first wicket, the rest of the partnerships could only account for 125 runs.

Stephen Curry fined $25K

The NBA levied $25,000 fine on superstar Steph Curry on Friday over an incident that occurred in his Wednesday game.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/YVfBthJAJG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2023

Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors’ win over Memphis while Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was docked for an obscene gesture in the 76ers’ win over Brooklyn.

Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected with 1:14 remaining in the Warriors’ 122-120 win. Curry scored a game-high 34 points.