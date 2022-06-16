While you were asleep: Kyrgios loses cool, Coco Gauff rolls into quarters and Melbourne to host Australian GP

Nick Kyrgios loses cool with the umpire

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated argument with the umpire regarding a time violation before he slid down world number six Stefanie Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4 and went ahead into the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 Halle Open. A warning was given to the volatile Australian for taking too much time in returning Tsitsipas’ serve while leading 2-0 in the second set. Then, to express his displeasure, he proceeded to summon the supervisor.

On Wednesday, Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff outplayed fellow American Ann Li 6-2, 7-6 (2) to advance to the quarterfinals of the bett1open in Berlin. Gauff will face China’s Xinyu Wang on Thursday.

21st win of 2022 ✔️ 🇺🇸 @CocoGauff gets off to a clean start with her win over Li, 6-2, 7-6(2)!#bett1open pic.twitter.com/QVjiCNnNdA — wta (@WTA) June 15, 2022

Melbourne will host the Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 has declared Melbourne will host the Australian Grand Prix until 2035. A new deal will also see Formula Two and Formula Three added to the schedule for the first time next year. The current contract for the race at Albert Park was due to expire in 2025 and Sydney was interested in taking it on.

The Australian Grand Prix will be on the F1 race calendar until at least 2035 in Melbourne! 🇦🇺🙌#AustralianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/u4wlt80XNi — Formula 1 (@F1) June 15, 2022

Celtics lean on experience ahead of elimination game

On Thursday, the Celtics said that the experience they obtained from playing and winning the three elimination games during the playoffs has instilled in them the confidence to repeat their performance in game six of the Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Boston. The Celtics were triumphant in two win-or-go-home games, with their backs against the wall, against the Bucks and a Game Seven against the Heat which had secured their ticket to the Finals.

Mickelson’s title bid stands out at U.S. Open

None of the storylines swirling ahead of this week’s U.S. Open, are as compelling as the latest bid of Phil Mickelson to win the tournament for the first time. Known as the toughest test in golf, the 156- player field for the year’s third major features plenty of players who are in-form and are looking for impressive starts to the season but none will be able to grab headlines like Mickelson. According to Golf-USGA, LIV golfers could face tougher route into the future U.S. Opens.