While You Were Asleep: Kent in command over Lancashire in County, England reach Women’s Euro final, Atalanta defender Palomino gets suspended

Updated: July 27, 2022 8:40:31 am
After building a considerable first-innings lead over Lancashire, Kent was standing at the top of a thrilling second day of LV Insurance Divison. Lancashire was clear about their intentions to play on a pitch that was used recently for England’s one-day international match with India. However, their decision went wrong as they were restricted to just 145 runs in a morning session.
A 🔝 innings @JackLeaning1 pic.twitter.com/81DkY72xjC
— Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) July 26, 2022
The day started with the news that Kent skipper Sam Billings had tested positive for Covid and Ollie Robinson replaced him behind the stumps with Leaning taking over the captaincy. In reply to Lancashire’s 145, half-centuries from Joe Denly, Jack Leaning and Grant Stewart helped the visitors to get to 270.
Brief scores:
Lancashire 145 (Henry 5-45, Saini 3-63) and 2 for 0 trail Kent 270 (Leaning 90, Stewart 64, Denly 59, Bailey 6-64) by 123 runs
England thrash Sweden 4-0 to reach Euro 2022 final
On Tuesday, England outplayed Sweden in the Women’s European Championships 4-0 in the semifinal at Bramall Lane. Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby starred as their goals helped the hosts to their third Euros final and their first since 2009.
A night to remember for our @Lionesses, as they beat Sweden in style to reach the #WEURO2022 final! 🙌
— England (@England) July 26, 2022
Sweden, who were unbeaten on their run to the semifinals, started off the match at their pressing best, testing the England goalkeeper Mary Earps seconds into the first half. At Women’s Euro 2022, England completed 20 goals and 104 in 19 games under manager Sarina Wiegman.
Atalanta defender Palomino suspended
The national anti-doping organization said that Atalanta’s defender Jose Palomino has been given a provisional suspension by Italy’s Anti-Doping Court after testing positive for a banned substance.
Palomino’s sample had a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) banned list which can also be found in some medications.
