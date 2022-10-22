While You Were Asleep: Juventus thrash Empoli 4-0, Cricket West Indies president slams T20 WC performance & Gabriel signs long term contract with Arsenal

Massimiliano Allegri and co breathed a little sigh of relief in the ongoing dramatic season, that has seen them lose to Maccabi Haifa F.C. as well, as they beat Empoli 4-0 on Friday to gather three points.

FT |⌛️| Ci portiamo a casa i 3⃣ punti! Bravi ragazzi! 🤍🖤#JuveEmpoli [4-0] pic.twitter.com/GX3XqoVjAO — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 21, 2022

Moise Kean got the home side leading in the eighth minute while Weston McKennie scored 10 minutes into the second half to double the advantage. Adrian Rabiot finished the game off on a high note with a brace in the final minutes of the game.

The Old Lady of Italian football now stand seventh in the points table with just five wins in 11 games.

Cricket West Indies president slams T20 World Cup performance

Cricket West Indies chief Ricky Skerritt vented his frustration out in public after West Indies bowed out of the T20 World Cup in Round 1 following an eight wicket defeat to Ireland on Friday.

Ireland are through to the Super 12 🎉 A comprehensive performance in Hobart sees them knocking West Indies out of the tournament#T20WorldCup |#IREvWI | 📝: https://t.co/LNaSAJSEKW pic.twitter.com/iT0mYvnNzP — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2022

“I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many,” Skerritt said. “The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team.”

He added, “A thorough post-mortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance, and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts, and in all formats.”

Gabriel signs long term contract with Arsenal

Arsenal FC defender Gabriel has extended signed a new long term contract with the North London club.

While the deal is still very much in the process, manager Mikel Arteta talked about the same via a club statement.

Committed ✊ We are delighted to announce Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new long-term deal with us ❤️ 🙌 @biel_m04 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2022

“Gabriel has shown huge qualities since joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic. Working with him every day is a pleasure and we’re so pleased he has committed to us a long term contract,” said Arteta.

“I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it’s such a big club,” said Gabriel. “It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here.”