Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Juventus thrash Empoli 4-0, Cricket West Indies president slams T20 WC performance & Gabriel signs long term contract with Arsenal

Juventus are currently seventh in the Serie A points table with just five wins in 11 games.

(Left to right) Adrian Rabiot celebrates scoring one of his two goals vs Empoli, Jason Holder of West Indies and Gabriel during a pre match training session. (Photos: Juventus, Cricket West Indies and Reuters)

Massimiliano Allegri and co breathed a little sigh of relief in the ongoing dramatic season, that has seen them lose to Maccabi Haifa F.C. as well, as they beat Empoli 4-0 on Friday to gather three points.

Moise Kean got the home side leading in the eighth minute while Weston McKennie scored 10 minutes into the second half to double the advantage. Adrian Rabiot finished the game off on a high note with a brace in the final minutes of the game.

The Old Lady of Italian football now stand seventh in the points table with just five wins in 11 games.

Cricket West Indies president slams T20 World Cup performance

Cricket West Indies chief Ricky Skerritt vented his frustration out in public after West Indies bowed out of the T20 World Cup in Round 1 following an eight wicket defeat to Ireland on Friday.

“I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many,” Skerritt said. “The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team.”

He added, “A thorough post-mortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance, and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts, and in all formats.”

Gabriel signs long term contract with Arsenal

Arsenal FC defender Gabriel has extended signed a new long term contract with the North London club.

While the deal is still very much in the process, manager Mikel Arteta talked about the same via a club statement.

“Gabriel has shown huge qualities since joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic. Working with him every day is a pleasure and we’re so pleased he has committed to us a long term contract,” said Arteta.

“I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it’s such a big club,” said Gabriel. “It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here.”

