While You Were Asleep: Joburg Super Kings beat Durban Super Giants, Southampton dump Manchester City and Real Madrid win on penalties vs Valencia

An unbeaten 40-ball-82 from 24-year-old Donavon Ferreira propelled Faf du Plessis led-Joburg Super Kings beat Quinton de Kock-led Durban Super Giants in each other’s first outing in SA20 League.

Having won the toss in Durban and opting to bat first, Super Kings went four down for 27 at the end of the powerplay and required a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket Ferreira and du Plessis to stabilise the innings before Romario Shepherd (40* off 20) also took the attack to the Durban bowlers.

In response, Durban could only score 174/5 off their quota of 20 overs. Skipper de Kock was the highest run scorer for the hosts with a 52-ball-78 before he was caught and bowled by Ferreira, who got the player of the match award for his all-round outing.

Southampton dump Manchester City

Nathan Jones’ Southampton took down Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-0 in the English Football League quarterfinal in what was one of the upsets of the season so far, quashing City’s hope of a first 2022/23 season title.

🗣 “We played like a team.” ❤️ Goalscorer @MoussaDjenepo2 reflects on #CarabaoCup progression: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2023

Quickfire first half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo were the difference between the two sides as the English Premier League defending champions failed to find the back of the net playing with a star studded lineup minus Erling Haaland.

“I believe I’ve earned the right to be here,” Jones said post-match. “I’ve been questioned at every level I’ve been at but I like to respond.”

Real Madrid win on penalties vs Valencia

European and Spanish winners Real Madrid had to wait for the penalties to prevail 4-3 against Valencia in Supercopa de Espana after playing a pulsating 1-1 tie across 120 minutes plus added time football.

Karim Benzema’s penalty kick late in the first half was nullified by Samuel Lino one minute into the second half in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Come the spot kicks, Thibaut Courtois saved Jose Gaya’s poorly-struck penalty to give Real Madrid a 4-3 penalty shootout win. Madrid will next face the winner of the Real Betis-Barcelona match in the final.