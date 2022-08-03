While You Were Asleep: Seema Punia finishes 5th, Indian mixed badminton and weightlifter Vikas Thakur win sliver

Seema Punia finishes 5th:

39-year-old discus thrower Seema Punia finished fifth with a best attempt of 55.92m. This is the first time the 4-time CWG medallist has not finished on the podium since her silver at Melbourne 2006. 2018 bronze medallist Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finished 8th with a best effort of 53.51m.

Indian mixed badminton win silver:

The Indian badminton team played brilliantly in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham. The mixed badminton team dominated the court and ended up winning the silver medal as India lose 3-1 to Malaysia.

SILVER FOR INDIA 🇮🇳 Indian #Badminton Mixed Team puts up a brilliant show of team play, grit, resilience to bag its 2nd consecutive medal🥇🥈 at #CommonwealthGames A mix of comebacks & dominance by our Champs lead 🇮🇳 to this 🥈 at @birminghamcg22 Well played 👏#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/AMj8q9sAik — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022

Vikas Thakur lifts 346 kg, wins silver:

Heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another medal with a silver in the men’s 96kg. weightlifting He lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions. Vikas Thakur kissed a sacred thread on his forehead just before he squatted for his second clean-and-jerk lift in the 96 kg weight class medal round on Tuesday. The 28-year-old’s second clean-and-jerk lift of 191kg helped propel his overall total to 346 kg (155 snatch, 191 clean and jerk), which was enough to win a silver medal after Samoa’s Don Opeloge demolished the field by lifting a Games Record 381kg, 35 more than the Indian.

Family members of Vikas Thakur celebrate at home in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Thakur won the silver medal in the men’s 96 kg event with a total lift of 346 kg at Birmingham. Express video by Gurmeet Singh. Live:https://t.co/R4IlrWyrEu pic.twitter.com/Fl2H2enN2m — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) August 2, 2022

