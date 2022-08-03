scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Seema Punia finishes 5th, Indian mixed badminton and weightlifter Vikas Thakur win sliver

Vikas Thakur added yet another medal with a silver in the men’s 96kg.

Updated: August 3, 2022 8:33:25 am
Seema Punia finishes 5th:

39-year-old discus thrower Seema Punia finished fifth with a best attempt of 55.92m. This is the first time the 4-time CWG medallist has not finished on the podium since her silver at Melbourne 2006. 2018 bronze medallist Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finished 8th with a best effort of 53.51m.

Indian mixed badminton win silver:

The Indian badminton team played brilliantly in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham. The mixed badminton team dominated the court and ended up winning the silver medal as India lose 3-1 to Malaysia.

 

Vikas Thakur lifts 346 kg, wins silver:

Heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another medal with a silver in the men’s 96kg. weightlifting He lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions. Vikas Thakur kissed a sacred thread on his forehead just before he squatted for his second clean-and-jerk lift in the 96 kg weight class medal round on Tuesday. The 28-year-old’s second clean-and-jerk lift of 191kg helped propel his overall total to 346 kg (155 snatch, 191 clean and jerk), which was enough to win a silver medal after Samoa’s Don Opeloge demolished the field by lifting a Games Record 381kg, 35 more than the Indian.

Shivani Naik is trotting around Brummie land in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. As the Brummies say, her features are ‘bosting’ (brilliant!). As ever, some incredible stories are pouring in from the lives of inspirational athletes to how they do what they do in their sport. Did you know how a girl born in China landed up in Canada to become a gold medallist? Or the hysteria around Mirabai Chanu at the Games. Watch the CWG drama unfold through Shivani’s eyes and wisdom at https://indianexpress.com/profile/author/shivani-naik/

Meanwhile, in Chennai, wizards of Chess from all over the world have gathered for the Chess Olympiad. From Magnus Carlsen, who walked in like a deity, to hometown’s love R Praggnanandhaa, everyone is there. Also present is our own Sandip G, weaving poetic-prose with insights on some amazing life stories of players and tactical game play. He doesn’t miss a beat, so that you don’t miss the significance of any move. Please click here for Sandip G’s stories

