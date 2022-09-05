While You Were Asleep: India lose thriller to Pakistan in Asia Cup, Coco Gauff into US Open quarter for 1st time & AS Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese

A tactically superior Pakistan caught India completely off-guard with a Mohammed Nawaz punt as they exacted sweet revenge with a five-wicket victory in an exciting Super 4 game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing a tough target of 182, the ever dependable Mohammed Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) anchored the Pakistan innings but it was left-handed batter Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, who played the decisive knock of the match.His 42 off 20 balls was something that India didn’t factor in and there was no gameplan for him as Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali completed a deserving victory with a ball to spare.

Coco Gauff races into US Open quarters

American teenager Coco Gauff used her superior speed to overcome a second set deficit and pull off a thrilling 7-5 7-5 win over China’s Zhang Shuai to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time. With Serena Williams’ loss on Friday night likely signaling the end of her legendary career, American tennis fans are eager to see someone emerge in her place and many have put their hopes on the amiable, hard-serving Gauff. “It feels insane,” Gauff said in an on-court interview after sealing the win to set up a showdown with in-form Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia on Tuesday.

Mourinho’s Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese

AS Roma were thrashed 4-0 by a Udinese side who showed no mercy helped by a brilliant early goal from Destiny Udogie on Sunday in their fifth Serie A game of the season. Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese scored after five minutes through Udogie, who intercepted a pass between defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patricio to slot home.Roma are fifth on 10 points, one point behind leaders Napoli and AC Milan and level with Atalanta and fourth-placed Udinese.

A commanding performance capped off by a great team goal: Roberto Pereyra 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Udinese_1896 pic.twitter.com/dMOIqPCdKn — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) September 4, 2022

Scott McLaughlin wins in Portland to make final five

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand took the checkered flag at the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday in Portland, Ore., securing his place in next week’s season finale. McLaughlin’s 1.1792-second win over Australia’s Will Power ensured he finished top-five in the season-long points standings. Power (the points leader), Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon of New Zealand and Marcus Ericsson of Sweden qualified along with McLaughlin for next Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, where the winner will lift the Astor Challenge Cup.

Scott McLaughlin raises his arms in victory at the Grand Prix of Portland IndyCar auto race at the Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Naji Saker/The Oregonian via AP) Scott McLaughlin raises his arms in victory at the Grand Prix of Portland IndyCar auto race at the Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Naji Saker/The Oregonian via AP)

With Agencies inputs