While You Were Asleep: India inch past Ireland, Serena out of Wimbledon, Nadal survives Curundolo scare, and Alice Davidson-Richards seconds WG Grace

In what was a 447 run thriller in Malahide, India salvaged a four run win against Ireland thus finishing the two-match T20I series 2-0.

Batting first, the men in blue were thrusted to 225/7, thanks to only the fourth hundred in the format by an Indian batsmen. Deepak Hooda, who was promoted in the top order in these two games, scored a scintillating 104 off 57 in an exhibition of big hitting. He joined Suresh Raina, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian players who have crossed triple figures in T20Is. The 27-year old was named player of the match and player of the series. Sanju Samson also marked his return to the India XI with his first T2oI fifty, scoring 77 off 42.

For his sensational ton against Ireland, @HoodaOnFire bags the Player of the Match award in the 2nd #IREvIND T20I 👏👏 #TeamIndia Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Ix0a6evrR pic.twitter.com/OJqsQzkgYn — BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022

Ireland almost managed to overcome the India challenge as they went for it from the very first over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in which Paul Sterling (40 off 18) scored 18.

Andrew Balbirnie (60 off 37), Harry Tector (39 off 28) and George Dockrell (34 off 16) kept the Indian bowlers under pump. With 17 needed off the last over, India captain Hardik Pandya trusted Umran Malik with the ball, who saw the game through with four runs to spare. Ireland are due to play New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan next in their home summer while India will next feature in the format next month in a three-match series vs England.

Serena bows out, Nadal sees through the Curundolo challenge

Serena Williams was stunned at the Centre Court in the first round of Wimbledon 2022 as she lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7) to France’s Harmony Tan, bowing out of the grand slam early.

Tan, who is 115 in the world rankings, said on her win, ““When I saw the draw, I was really scared.”

“Because it’s Serena Williams, she’s a legend. I was like, oh my God. How can I play? If I could win one game, or two games, it’s really good for me.’

For Williams, the match marked her first appearance on a tennis court in 52 weeks after she had tore a hamstring in fall at the Centre Court last year.

On the other hand, fresh from the French Open title win, Rafael Nadal almost became another upset at the Wimbledon on Tuesday as he survived a scare against Francisco Cerúndolo, beating the second seed Argentinean 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Nadal, who hasn’t made it to the Wimbledon final since 2011, looked close at times to bowing out in the first round of the grand slam for only the second time in his career. Cerúndolo, 41 in the world rankings and making his Wimbledon debut, arrived on court with just one win on grass to his name but had quite a few tricks up his sleeves to make the world number two work his way hard for a win.

Alice Davidson-Richards, second only to WG Grace

Alice Davidson-Richards scored a hundred on her Test debut in the ongoing South Africa-England one off Test match in Taunton. The 28-year old, who arrived in the middle at 121/5, stitched a 207-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Natalie Sciver, who also scored a hundred on day two of the Test.

With her century, Davidson-Richards became only the second England player after WG Grace to pick a wicket and score a century on Test debut.

A century on Test debut, the stuff of dreams. ❤️ Goosebumps. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/4s3YNZQAI4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

The Women’s Test has already seen three hundreds on two days with South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp being the star of first day’s proceedings.

In response to the visitor’s 284 in the first innings, England managed to get to 328/6 before the end of second day’s play, leading by 44 runs. Tumi Sekhukhune picking the vital wicket of Davidson-Richards was the final piece of action on day two.