Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

While You Were Asleep: India beat England to level T20I series, Sporting beat Tottenham & Liverpool win 2-1 vs Ajax

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. managed to chase 143 with 20 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

(Left to right) Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during her innings vs England, Sporting's Arthur celebrates his goal vs Spurs & Liverpool's Joel Matip after his winner against Ajax. (Photos: BCCI Women & Champions League on Twitter)

Powered by Smriti Mandhana’s 79* off 53 deliveries, India Women beat England by eight wickets to level the T20I series 1-1 in Derby. Having been put in to field first after losing the toss, India managed to restrict the hosts at 142/6 in the 20 overs. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with a 3-fer while Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma picked up a wicket each.

Mandhana alongside Shafali Verma added 55 runs in the powerplay before the latter was dismissed on the last ball of the sixth over by Sophie Ecclestone. Dayalan Hemalatha would also fall not too later to Freya Davies. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together an unbeaten 69-run partnership for the third wicket alongside her chief deputy to see the game through.

The series decider shall be played on Thursday, September 15 in Bristol.

Sporting beat Tottenham

Portuguese club Sporting created one of the big upsets of Champions League matchday two as they scored two goals to nil and clinched a win against Tottenham in Lisbon. The Primeira Liga club now leads Group D with two wins in two games while Spurs are three points behind at the second spot.

While Sporting was the team with more possession throughout the 90 minutes, the goals came in the final minutes of the match with Paulinho opening the account in the 90th minute and Arthur wrapping it up with a goal in the third minute of added time.

“You know that to play in this competition you have to reduce the mistakes, because at the end you can pay,” Spurs manager Antonio Conte said afterwards. “Tonight we paid a lot and now we are talking about a loss against a team that showed to be used to playing in this competition.”

Liverpool win 2-1 vs Ajax

After having lost 4-1 to Napoli on matchday one, Liverpool picked crucial three points in Group A with a 2-1 win at home against Ajax.

Mohamed Salah put the English club in front in the 17th minute. A lead short lived as Mohammed Kudus equalised for Ajax in the 27th minute. The game was at a stalemate for the majority minutes until Joel Matip put Liverpool in front in the 89th minute.

“We knew we had to put a completely different shift in tonight,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said post match. “The boys did that. We played good stuff against a good opponent. We should’ve scored more goals from set pieces, I don’t know how more (goals) didn’t go in.”

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 08:43:02 am
Sep 14: Latest News