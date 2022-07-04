While You Were Asleep: In Wimbledon-Djokovic beats curfew to reach quarters, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur into QF again; Windies beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20I

Novak Djokovic reached his 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal on Sunday night by beating Dutch player Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court. The wild-card entry Rijthoven, ranked 104th, posed a tough challenge before Djokovic when he won a 50-minute second set. It looked like the match might not finish before Wimbledon’s 11 pm curfew. But Djokovic shifted his gear in the next two sets to wrap up the win with about 20 minutes to spare. The three-time defending champion Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the quarters.

▪️​ 83rd Wimbledon match-win

​▪️​ 25th consecutive win on grass

​▪️​ 13th Wimbledon quarter-final@DjokerNole continues to dominate on Centre Court#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/eQw49ktm45 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reaches QF again

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur advanced to her second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 7-6 (9), 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens on Sunday. Jabeur, who at No. 3, is the highest-remaining women’s seed. Shaking off the disappointment of a first-round loss at the French Open, Jabeur’s goals are “very high” at the All England Club. Just over a year ago, she became the first Arab woman to win a singles title on the elite women’s tennis tour when she lifted the trophy in Birmingham — also a grass-court tournament. Up next is unseeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova, who advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Caroline Garcia of France 7-5, 6-2.

WI beat BAN: Rovman Powell’s 28-ball 61

In an exciting T20I battle, West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in the second match on Sunday. Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 28-ball 61 took Windes to 193-5 which proved too much for Bangladesh to chase down.In reply, Bangladesh could score 158-6 and West Indies won the match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first T20 on Saturday was a washout. Bangladesh reached 105-8 in 13 overs with the match already having been reduced to 14 overs per side. That game was the first cricket international at Windsor Park since it was rebuilt after being severely damaged in 2017 by a hurricane. The third and last T20 is scheduled for Thursday in Providence, Guyana, followed by a three-match ODI series.