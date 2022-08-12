While You Were Asleep: Haddad Maia shocks World No.1 Swiatek, Zimbabwe announce squad for India series, and Kyrgios steamrolls Alex de Minaur at Canadian Masters

Rampaging Nick Kyrgios on a mission to shed ‘wasted talent’ tag

The Canadian Open Round of 16 stage was witness to a big upset as Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated world number one Iga Swiatek, defeating her 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. World number 24 Haddad Maia broke Swiatek three times in the third set, including in the final game on her fourth match point when the Pole sent a forehand wide.

On her fourth match point Beatriz Haddad Maia pulls off the biggest upset of the #NBO22.😯 She takes out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in exactly three hours. pic.twitter.com/qKEyCfMSOy — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 11, 2022

“Tennis is like that. It doesn’t matter where you are playing, which court and with who. You need to push yourself to improve your game and I think that was the key for both (of my three-set) victories and I am very proud of myself,” the 26-year-old said afterwards.

The French Open champion Swiatek had curated a run of 37 straight wins which was halted in the third round at Wimbledon last month.

Zimbabwe announce squad for India series

Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza along with regular captain Craig Ervine will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against India in Harare.

Zimbabwe name squad for ODI series against India Details 👇https://t.co/cDteJIV5AZ pic.twitter.com/5tm3ecV9e2 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 11, 2022

Regis Chakabva, who led the home side in the ODIs against Bangladesh, has once again been named Zimbabwe skipper for the upcoming series starting August 18.

Muzarabani, Chatara and Masakadza on the other hand were ruled out due to a thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and a shoulder tendon injury, respectively.

Zimbabwe ODI squad vs India: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

Kyrgios with 15th win in 16 matches

The Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios steamrolled Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday to take his winning tally to 15 out of the last 16 matches. The win came only a day after the Australian defeated world number 1 Daniil Medvedev.

“I’m doing this for a lot of people. (I) want to prove to myself that I can still play some amazing tennis,” the 27-year-old said afterwards.

“I’m doing it for a lot of people just so I can have a bit of peace and quiet, I can actually rest at nighttime. I feel like, compared to other players I deal with a lot of shit, negativity, bad media, bad articles, this, that, wasted talent, whatever. So I feel like when it’s all said and done, if I continue to play like this for a little bit, prove people wrong, I can just relax a little bit. Like, have a beer at a pub, not get bothered about it.”