While You Were Asleep: Griezmann scores in Atleti’s win, Marsh ruled out of Zimbabwe series due to injury and Malan guides Rockets top of The Hundred table

French forward Antoine Griezmann, who came on as a substitute, was the sole goal scorer as Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 1-0 in La Liga on Monday, August 29. Griezmann found the net in the 66th minute to give the 2020/21 league champions advantage in a closely contested tie.

While the Diego Simeone managed team had seven shots on target compared to just the two from Valencia, the latter had 71 percent share of possession throughout the game. 19-year-old Yunus Musah even scored a screamer for the home team in the first half but the goal was disallowed owing to a foul in the buildup play.

This banger from USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah was disallowed after VAR ruled a foul in the buildup 😳 pic.twitter.com/p6M9lgn2q4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 29, 2022

“What I don’t like is the lack of criteria. We never know when the referees will or will not use the VAR and that’s really frustrating,” frustrated Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso told Movistar Plus after the match.

Marsh ruled out of the Zimbabwe series

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs vs Zimbabwe following an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old was involved in six overs of bowling in Australia’s victory in the first ODI on Sunday, claiming the wicket of opener Innocent Kaia, and finishing with figures of 1/22.

Not ideal for Australia’s push for #CWCSL points. More 👇https://t.co/Neern8tLAe — ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2022

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been named as Marsh’s replacement for the remainder of the series. With the countdown to the T20 World Cup ticking only louder, Australia would want their player of the match from last year’s final to get back to his 100 percent ahead of the tour of India in September. Malan stars in Rockets win England’s Dawid Malan was the chief run-scorer as Trent Rockets beat Welsh Fire in the Men’s Hundred by 29 runs.