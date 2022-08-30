scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Griezmann scores in Atleti’s win, Marsh ruled out of Zimbabwe series due to injury and Malan guides Rockets top of The Hundred table

In a closely contested fixture, while the Diego Simeone managed team had seven shots on target compared to just the two from Valencia, the latter had 71 percent share of possession throughout the game.

(Left to right) Antoine Griezmann celebrating his goal vs Valencia, Mitchell Marsh after last year's T20 World Cup final and Dawid Malan during his fifty vs Welsh Fire. (Photos: @atletienglish, @ICC and @TrentBridge on Twitter)

French forward Antoine Griezmann, who came on as a substitute, was the sole goal scorer as Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 1-0 in La Liga on Monday, August 29. Griezmann found the net in the 66th minute to give the 2020/21 league champions advantage in a closely contested tie.

While the Diego Simeone managed team had seven shots on target compared to just the two from Valencia, the latter had 71 percent share of possession throughout the game. 19-year-old Yunus Musah even scored a screamer for the home team in the first half but the goal was disallowed owing to a foul in the buildup play.

“What I don’t like is the lack of criteria. We never know when the referees will or will not use the VAR and that’s really frustrating,” frustrated Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso told Movistar Plus after the match.

Marsh ruled out of the Zimbabwe series

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs vs Zimbabwe following an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old was involved in six overs of bowling in Australia’s victory in the first ODI on Sunday, claiming the wicket of opener Innocent Kaia, and finishing with figures of 1/22.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been named as Marsh’s replacement for the remainder of the series. With the countdown to the T20 World Cup ticking only louder, Australia would want their player of the match from last year’s final to get back to his 100 percent ahead of the tour of India in September.

Malan stars in Rockets win

England’s Dawid Malan was the chief run-scorer as Trent Rockets beat Welsh Fire in the Men’s Hundred by 29 runs.

Opening the batting after the Rockets had been put in to bat first, Malan scored 58 off 37 deliveries to guide his side by 172 in their quota of 100 deliveries. In response and courtesy of some very tight bowling, Fire could only put 79/4 off their 100 balls. The win puts Rockets on top of the points table with six wins in eight games.

“Wicket sort of slowed down, so was lucky to get a couple away early,” Malan said afterwards. “We’re looking fantastic to qualify. Got a good bunch of guys, similar squad to last year.”

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:32:44 am
Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted
NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive
In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali, how will its 'standalone' architecture work?
Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali, how will its 'standalone' architecture work?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Aug 30: Latest News