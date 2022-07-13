While You Were Asleep: Germany beat Spain 2-0 in Women’s Euro, Botswana’s Amos suspended for doping and NBA stiffens take foul penalty

Clinical Germany beat Spain 2-0 to roll into the quarter-finals

Eight-time women’s European champions Germany outplayed Spain 2-0 at Brentford’s Community Stadium on Tuesday. Germany were given an easy goal in the third minute after a mistake by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos. Spain, who had anticipated for a historic first win over Germany have enjoyed more of the ball but lacked the final touch against opponents who pressed hard and were quick to grab their chances. But then, forward Lucia Garcia had a chance to equalize in the 10th but, after going around keeper Merle Frohms, her shot went into the side netting.

NBA foul rule:

The NBA has concluded the procedure of changing the transition take foul rule and it concluded years of discussion about what to do with the long-maligned tactic. And, as expected, the play-in tournament will be around for the foreseeable future.

“Our players have a genuine sense of appreciation for those who paved the way and helped us achieve the success we enjoy today,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said.

“We have always considered the ABA players a part of our brotherhood and we are proud to finally recognize them with this benefit”, he added.

Botswana’s Amos suspended for doping ahead of World Championships

Ahead of the World Championships, Botswana’s Nijel Amos has been provisionally debarred after the 2012 Olympics 800 meters silver medalist tested positive for a banned metabolite, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) stated on Tuesday. The drug was spotted in the 28-year-old’s system, GW1516 modifies how the body metabolizes fat,” and the World Anti-Doping Agency has said it poses a health risk to athletes, AIU said in a release.