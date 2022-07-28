While You Were Asleep: Germany storm into Euros final, Lancashire in command, England outplay South Africa in 1st T20I

Eight-time winners Germany outplayed France 2-1 with Popp scoring the opener in the first half and helped Germany to grab a spot in Sunday’s final at Wembley against hosts England. At the age of 31, Popp is playing at her first Euros and leading by example as she has scored nearly half of Germany’s goals in the ongoing tournament.

“I have to admit I am more emotional than I used to be because I know how I have arrived at this point. Being here, having the opportunity to perform, and being fully fit at this stage makes me very proud,” Popp told reporters.

“But I also have to say a big thanks to everyone who has helped me — the medical staff at my club, the coaches both at club level and here. They kept believing in me and they gave me the opportunity to be here. “I’ve become very dangerous now, like in the past. It wasn’t the case for quite a while because I was injured.”

Lancashire in command

In Division One, Lancashire improved their first-innings score of 145 against Kent. With the help of fruitful contributions from Luke Wells, who fell two runs short of his century, and Josh Bohannon, who scored his sixth first-class century helped Lancashire to stand in a commanding position. Lancashire concluded the day on 377 for five, with a lead of 252.

CLOSE DAY 3️⃣: 377-5 (106) Great character shown to dig in and put runs on the board to bring us back into the game! 👏 All to play for tomorrow… 🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/Tj79Mi6vgK — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 27, 2022

England beat South Africa

Jonny Bairstow continued his form this summer by amassing a 53-ball 90 and helped England win by 41-run over South Africa on Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series. Bairstow smashed eight sixes and three fours and helped England to put 234-6 after being asked to bat at Bristol.

Moeen Ali also starred with the bat by scoring quickfire 52 off 18 balls, including six sixes, an England record for the fastest 50 in a Twenty20 cricket international.

“It means a lot, there are guys in our changing room who score quickly and now I can brag about the fastest 50 in T20 cricket for England,” Moeen said.

“This was a nice-sized ground for someone like myself, who isn’t the most massive hitter of a ball.”