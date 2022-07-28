scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Germany storm into Euros final, Lancashire in command, England outplay South Africa in 1st T20I

Jonny Bairstow smashed eight sixes and three fours and helped England to put 234-6 after being asked to bat at Bristol.

By: Sports Desk |
July 28, 2022 8:18:27 am
Euro 2022, ENG vs SA, County cricketGermany Women's football team player, Lancashire batter and Jonny Bairstow during ENG vs SA T20I.

Eight-time winners Germany outplayed France 2-1 with Popp scoring the opener in the first half and helped Germany to grab a spot in Sunday’s final at Wembley against hosts England. At the age of 31, Popp is playing at her first Euros and leading by example as she has scored nearly half of Germany’s goals in the ongoing tournament.

“I have to admit I am more emotional than I used to be because I know how I have arrived at this point. Being here, having the opportunity to perform, and being fully fit at this stage makes me very proud,” Popp told reporters.

“But I also have to say a big thanks to everyone who has helped me — the medical staff at my club, the coaches both at club level and here. They kept believing in me and they gave me the opportunity to be here. “I’ve become very dangerous now, like in the past. It wasn’t the case for quite a while because I was injured.”

Lancashire in command

In Division One, Lancashire improved their first-innings score of 145 against Kent. With the help of fruitful contributions from Luke Wells, who fell two runs short of his century, and Josh Bohannon, who scored his sixth first-class century helped Lancashire to stand in a commanding position. Lancashire concluded the day on 377 for five, with a lead of 252.

England beat South Africa

Jonny Bairstow continued his form this summer by amassing a 53-ball 90 and helped England win by 41-run over South Africa on Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series. Bairstow smashed eight sixes and three fours and helped England to put 234-6 after being asked to bat at Bristol.

Moeen Ali also starred with the bat by scoring quickfire 52 off 18 balls, including six sixes, an England record for the fastest 50 in a Twenty20 cricket international.

“It means a lot, there are guys in our changing room who score quickly and now I can brag about the fastest 50 in T20 cricket for England,” Moeen said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

“This was a nice-sized ground for someone like myself, who isn’t the most massive hitter of a ball.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra breaks silence after film's box office failure, says he couldn't 'handle the hate and rage'

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad
Ranveer Singh, unclad
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 28: Latest News