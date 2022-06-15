While you were asleep: England slump to historic loss, Germany crush Italy and Afghans complete a clean sweep

Hungary vs England

On Tuesday, Hungary thrashed England by 4-0 as they move on top of their Nations League group. Since 1928, England experienced its poorest home loss in the Nations League. Southgate made nine changes from the team but in spite of dominating possession, England produced a few chances and the experiment misfired against a Hungary team who beat them in Budapest earlier in the month. “Tonight is a chastening experience,” Southgate said, after last year’s national heroes as European Championship finalists were booed off at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

WOW. 🇭🇺 Marco Rossi’s side become the first Hungary team to beat England away from home since 1953. #NationsLeague — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 14, 2022

Germany vs Italy

Germany crushed Italy by 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group. Timo Werner scored two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, and Thomas Muller helped Hansi Flick’s team win the game. “I have to congratulate the team which put in such a performance in the fourth game of the Nations League,” Flick said.

“We are looking forward to the road to the World Cup. We have two matches in September to see what still needs to be fixed or adapted,” he added.

Kyle Jamieson ruled out

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson suffered a back injury and will not play the final test against England. He injured himself during the second match at Trent Bridge, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Tuesday. A century by Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts to a five-wicket win for a 2-0 lead in the series.

Things go from bad to worse for New Zealand as they lose key bowler to injury. Details ⬇️#ENGvNZ | #WTC23https://t.co/V3ZdME073k “Jamieson will return home to New Zealand after an MRI scan revealed a stress-reaction to his lower left back,” NZC said in a statement. — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2022

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in the final T20I by 35 runs to complete a clean sweep. The 17-year-old left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad starred for Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club as he scalped 4 wickets on his international debut.