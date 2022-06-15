scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

While you were asleep: England slump to historic loss, Germany crush Italy and Afghans complete a clean sweep

Since 1928, England experienced its poorest home loss in the Nations League.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 15, 2022 9:04:26 am
Kyle Jamieson will miss the final test against England and return home. (File)

Hungary vs England

On Tuesday, Hungary thrashed England by 4-0 as they move on top of their Nations League group. Since 1928, England experienced its poorest home loss in the Nations League. Southgate made nine changes from the team but in spite of dominating possession, England produced a few chances and the experiment misfired against a Hungary team who beat them in Budapest earlier in the month. “Tonight is a chastening experience,” Southgate said, after last year’s national heroes as European Championship finalists were booed off at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Germany vs Italy

Germany crushed Italy by 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group. Timo Werner scored two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, and Thomas Muller helped Hansi Flick’s team win the game. “I have to congratulate the team which put in such a performance in the fourth game of the Nations League,” Flick said.

“We are looking forward to the road to the World Cup. We have two matches in September to see what still needs to be fixed or adapted,” he added.
Kyle Jamieson ruled out

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson suffered a back injury and will not play the final test against England. He injured himself during the second match at Trent Bridge, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Tuesday. A century by Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts to a five-wicket win for a 2-0 lead in the series.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in the final T20I by 35 runs to complete a clean sweep. The 17-year-old left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad starred for Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club as he scalped 4 wickets on his international debut.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 15: Latest News