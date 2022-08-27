While You Were Asleep: England declare with 264 run lead vs SA, Lazio stun Inter 3-1 and Antony admits on wanting to leave Ajax

Firing on hundreds from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes and leading by 264 runs, England declared their first innings at 415/9 in the second Test match against South Africa in Manchester. The Proteas, leader 1-0 in the three-match series, finished day two at 23/0.

Special innings. Special player. Standing up when we needed him most 👏 Day Two highlights: https://t.co/3K7yNA5kq8 pic.twitter.com/WiJ6DwSGpn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2022

Earlier, the hosts had bundled out the visitors at 151 in the first innings, courtesy of 3-fers from veterans, Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson. Captain Stokes had also registered a couple of wickets.

With England 147/5, Stokes and Foakes combined 173 runs for the sixth wicket, bailing their team out of an evenly poised scenario and setting the front foot in the match. While Foakes scored his first hundred at home, Stokes registered a first triple figure score as England’s full-time Test captain.

Lazio stun Inter 3-1

Inter were handed their first Serie A defeat of the season on their visit to Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a 3-1 thrashing from Lazio, who now sit on top of the Serie A table with seven points.

Pedro celebrated Lazio’s win against Inter in style 🦅 pic.twitter.com/gFnXMgLrdf — GOAL (@goal) August 26, 2022

It was Felipe Anderson who gave the hosts a lead right on the brink of the first half. But Inter’s key forward in their 2020/21 title winning season, Lautaro Martinez brought them back six minutes into the second half, making it 1-1. The visitors would lose track of things in the final quarter of the match as they conceded two goals within 11 minutes from Luis Alberto and Pedro.

“The defeat stings for the way it happened,” manager Simone Inghazi said to DAZN post match. “The match was balanced, and hard-fought against a quality opponent. Luis Alberto’s goal broke the game, at 1-1 we had Dumfries’ chance that would have changed things. We had to put more nastiness on our side because these games are played in moments.”

Antony admits on wanting to leave Ajax for United

AFC Ajax’s Antony Matheus dos Santos has been on Manchester United targets list for this summer’s transfer window and amidst all the interest shown from United, Ajax have maintained their position of the player staying in the Netherlands.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Brazilian star Antony answers on his future, current situation with Ajax and Man United in negotiations. 🔴 #MUFC #Ajax 📲 Exclusive interview: https://t.co/xsEOzv3EVP Full thread with Antony’s words to follow. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yT3KmYRUT5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2022

The 22-year-old has now said he wants to leave the club. “Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and with them, certainly a great offer,” the player said in an interview with Fabrizio Romano.

He further added, “During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I want to leave.”