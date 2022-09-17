While You Were Asleep: England announce squad for India ODI series, Fakhar to join Shaheen for injury rehab & Fulham move above Liverpool & Chelsea with a win

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp received maiden call ups as England announced their 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series at home against India.

Amy Jones to continue as captain. Maiden ODI call-ups for Capsey and Kemp.

In the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, who are currently on a break, Amy Jones will continues to lead the hosts. The 29-year-old led England to a 2-1 T20I series win over the women in blue.

“Amy did a great job as captain and she was ably supported by Sophie so we want them to carry on what they’ve been doing,” England coach Lisa Keightley said. “It’s another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women’s World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord’s there’s a lot to be excited about.”

England squad: Amy Jones (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

Fakhar to join Shaheen for injury rehab

Fakhar Zaman, who missed out into the 15-member Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup will be joining Shaheen Shah Afridi in London for injury rehabilitation, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The southpaw, named as one of three travelling reserves, injured his his right knee when landing awkwardly while fielding during the T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Pakistan are also concerned over the fitness of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been named in the main squad, but is still working on rehab in London ahead of the World Cup next month.

Fulham move above Liverpool & Chelsea with a win

Fulham bested Nottingham Forest in a five goal English Premier League thriller split 2-3 at City Ground to jump to the sixth spot in the league table. The Marco Silva managed side are now above Liverpool and Chelsea in the standings.

Goals from Toni Adarabioyo, Joah Palhinha and Harrison Reed sealed were decisive for the away team.

For Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal gave the home team an early lead. Fulham would take control of the game early in the second half as they scored three goals inside seven minutes and led by 3-1 until Lewis O’Brien hit another back for the hosts in the 77th minute.