While You Were Asleep: Durban Super Giants beat MI Cape Town, Napoli thump Juventus 5-1, Aston Villa overcome Leeds

Having lost their SA20 opener to Joburg Super Kings, Durban Super Giants emerged victorious by five wickets in their second outing against MI Cape Town.

Winning the toss, Durban opted to bowl first. Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen and Hardus Viljoen picked up a couple of wickets each as the visitors restricted the hosts to 152/8 in 20 overs. Grant Roelofsen (52 0ff 44) and George Linde (33 off 25) would be the pick of a largely struggling batting innings.

Kyle Mayers (34 off 23), Wiann Mulder (30 off 26) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 22) did the heavy lifting and got Durban to 118 inside 13 overs before Jason Holder and Keemo Paul saw the game through.

Napoli thump Juventus 5-1

Serie A toppers Napoli thumped Juventus in a 5-1 win at home courtesy of a brace from Victor Osimhen, and goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Elif Elmas.

We're all out of words after that display.

Osimhen would open the scoring 14 minutes into the game before Kvaratskhelia made it 2-0 later in the first half. With three minutes of regulation time left to half time, Angel Di Maria pulled one back in for Juventus.

The visitors however, lost the plot in the second half as they conceded three more goals. The victory moved Napoli 10 points clear of Milan in the Serie A standings, now with 47 overall points from 18 games.

Aston Villa overcome Leeds 2-1

Aston Villa bested Leeds United 2-1 in their Premier League contest, with goals from Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia.

The hosts got off to a superb start at Villa Park with Bailey finding the ball in the net just three minutes into the match. While the next 61 minutes plus added time didn’t bring any goals, Villa enjoyed more possession of the ball before Buendia finally doubled the advantage.

Patrick Bamford would pull one back in the 83rd minute, but Leeds couldn’t inspire a comeback as Villa took three points from the fixture and are now level on points with Chelsea (10), who have a game in hand, at 25 points.