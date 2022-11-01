scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Danish Soccer to give goals per cash for Qatar migrant labor, Kevin Durant scores 36 points in Nets’ win over Pacers, Bologna beat Monza in Serie A

Denmark will also be wearing pattern faded customised kits for the World Cup, paying tribute to the workers who died while working on World Cup projects.

(Left to right) Christian Eriksen, Kevin Durant and Riccardo Orsolini. (Photos: AP, NBA & Serie A)

Danish Football Association on Monday revealed that it would raise money for for migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects in Qatar by offering money per goals scored in November from grass roots games to the top-tier Superliga.

Every goal scored in Denmark in November across leagues will mean 10 kroner (about $1.30) donated by soccer authorities.

The Danish federation said there were 55,000 goals in November 2021. An equivalent number this year would raise about $73,000. The money will go to the BWI (International Federation of Building and Wood Workers) trades union to target construction workers in Qatar.

Kevin Durant scores 36 points in Nets’ win over Pacers

Kevin Durant scored a whooping 36 points as the Brooklyn Nets got the better of a four-game losing streak and registered a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday in New York.

Marking the 15th anniversary of his professional debut, Durant made 13 of 22 shots and passed former Net Vince Carter to move into 19th on the all-time NBA scoring list in the first half. The 34-year-old also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists.

Brooklyn gathered a lead of as many as 24 points early in the second quarter and held a 19-point edge midway through the third but allowed the Pacers to tie it midway through the fourth before finishing with a win.

Bologna beat Monza in Serie A

Going 1-0 down courtesy of a Andrea Petagna penalty 12 minutes into the second half, Bologna mounted a comeback to grab two points in Serie A away from home.

Lewis Ferguson (60′) and Riccardo Orsolini (73′) scored in the second half to seal the win at Stadio Brianteo.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...

As a result, Bologna are now 12th in the points table, overtaking Monza and on level terms with Fiorentina. The next challenges for them before the World Cup break includes Torino, Inter and Sassuolo.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:47:00 am
Next Story

All you need to know about availing property tax amnesty in Delhi

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 01: Latest News