While You Were Asleep: Danish Soccer to give goals per cash for Qatar migrant labor, Kevin Durant scores 36 points in Nets’ win over Pacers, Bologna beat Monza in Serie A

Danish Football Association on Monday revealed that it would raise money for for migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects in Qatar by offering money per goals scored in November from grass roots games to the top-tier Superliga.

Dansk fodbold scorer mål for migrantarbejdere i Qatar.

Du kan læse meget mere om mål-kampagnen her 👇https://t.co/vRReLqR02q pic.twitter.com/hoirHijNg9 — DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) October 31, 2022

Every goal scored in Denmark in November across leagues will mean 10 kroner (about $1.30) donated by soccer authorities.

The Danish federation said there were 55,000 goals in November 2021. An equivalent number this year would raise about $73,000. The money will go to the BWI (International Federation of Building and Wood Workers) trades union to target construction workers in Qatar.

Kevin Durant scores 36 points in Nets’ win over Pacers

Kevin Durant scored a whooping 36 points as the Brooklyn Nets got the better of a four-game losing streak and registered a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday in New York.

“My first NBA jersey was Vince Carter when he was in Toronto… this is a full circle moment for me.” Kevin Durant talks moving up to 19th all-time in scoring and passing Vince Carter after looking up to him as a kid. pic.twitter.com/kPwd52IjnM — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022

Marking the 15th anniversary of his professional debut, Durant made 13 of 22 shots and passed former Net Vince Carter to move into 19th on the all-time NBA scoring list in the first half. The 34-year-old also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists.

Brooklyn gathered a lead of as many as 24 points early in the second quarter and held a 19-point edge midway through the third but allowed the Pacers to tie it midway through the fourth before finishing with a win.

Bologna beat Monza in Serie A

Going 1-0 down courtesy of a Andrea Petagna penalty 12 minutes into the second half, Bologna mounted a comeback to grab two points in Serie A away from home.

UNA RIMONTA DA 𝐏𝐀𝐔𝐑𝐀 👻 Grazie ai gol di Ferguson e Orsolini portiamo a casa i 3️⃣ punti 🤩 ❤️ 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗭𝗔 𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗡𝗔 💙#MonzaBologna #ForzaBFC #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/PLvGvgtTtF — Bologna Fc 1909 (@Bolognafc1909) October 31, 2022

Lewis Ferguson (60′) and Riccardo Orsolini (73′) scored in the second half to seal the win at Stadio Brianteo.

As a result, Bologna are now 12th in the points table, overtaking Monza and on level terms with Fiorentina. The next challenges for them before the World Cup break includes Torino, Inter and Sassuolo.