While You Were Asleep: Chelsea hammered by Manchester City, Barcelona sneak past Atleti, Milan and Roma split four goals equal

Manchester City gave Graham Potter’s Chelsea a 4-0 hammering in their 3rd round match FA Cup match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. A brace from Rihad Mahrez and goals from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden were more than enough to get past the London club.

Mahrez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half before Alvarez made it 2-0 from the spot kick. Seven minutes before the 45 minute mark Foden would triple the advantage for the hosts while Mahrez would score the second penalty for City.

While Chelsea registered no shots in the entirety of the first half, they could only find the target once in the second.

“The first half was painful and tough for us all,” Chelsea manager Potter said post-match. “We were second best to a very, very good side. We are not in a great moment and even though it was a cagey first 20 minutes we couldn’t attack the backline well enough, we couldn’t attack as well as we would like. Manchester City are very good at stopping you doing that but at the same time we struggled.”

Barca sneak past Atleti

Barcelona gave themselves a three point cushion at the top of La Liga standings with a 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Premier Division.

A first half goal from Ousmane Dembele was enough to seal the deal for the 26-time league winners while both teams went down to 10 players in the second half stoppage time as Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres were sent off.

With this win, Barcelona now have 41 points after 16 games, compared to 38 of Real Madrid, who lost to Villarreal at the weekend.

Milan and Roma split four goals equal

In the Italian Serie A, AC Milan dropped points at home as Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma played them in a 2-2 draw.

Milan took the lead in the 30th minute with a goal from Pierre Kalulu and doubled the advantage in the 77th minute, looking in firm place to take all three points and rise to second in the standings.

However, late goals from Roger Ibanez (87′) and Tammy Abraham (90+3′) gave Roma a point and held Milan on level with Juventus on 37 points after 17 league games.