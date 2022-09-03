scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Berrettini brushes aside Murray, Gauff breezes past Keys, Jabeur rallies to beat Rogers

Gauff’s clash ended a little more than an hour before Williams-Tomljanovic was about to commence.

(L-R) Matteo Berrettini reacts after beating Andy Murray; Coco Gauff in action during her third round match against Madison Key; Ons Jabeur reacts after her win against Shelby Rogers. (USA Today | Reuters | AP)

Berrettini vs Murray

Andy Murray’s recent Week 1 departure at a Grand Slam tournament has not disheartened him. After getting two hip surgeries, he still reckons that he can give his best in men’s tennis.

After getting outplayed at the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 loss against 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini on Friday, Murray decided to look on the positive side.

“I’ve got a metal hip. It’s not easy playing with that. It’s really difficult. I’m surprised I’m still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game,” the 35-year-old Murray said.

“Matches like this, I’m really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I’m able to do that. I’m really disappointed that I didn’t get over the line today. But I get reminded, like, ‘This is the first time you’ve made the third round here since 2016.’ It’s been six years. It’s been a difficult six years for me”, he confided.

Gauff breezes past Keys

The 18-year-old, Coco Gauff who reached the final at the French Open, has made her way to the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the very first time with a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up in New York.

Gauff’s clash ended a little more than an hour before Williams-Tomljanovic was about to commence and so the teen looked ahead a bit.

“I know she’s on my side of the draw,” Gauff said about Williams, whom she cites as an idol and inspiration and would love to get the chance to face. “Hopefully we can both keep winning. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine for that to happen.”

Jabeur beats Rogers

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur outclassed No. 31, Shelby Rogers, by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Jabeur had reached the fourth round in New York for the first time after going 0-3 in the third round since 2019.

“Finally,” Jabeur said. “I know that I don’t play the best on hard courts, but it’s always amazing to see how I’m improving, how I’m pushing my limits.”

