While you were asleep: Australia’s Lauren Jackson comes out of retirement and Serena Williams makes a winning comeback

To play for Australia’s Opals, Lauren Jackson, Hall of Famer has agreed to come out of international retirement. The 41-year-old announced retirement in 2016 because of a knee injury.
Off the back of an incredible return to the court in #NBL1East, Australia’s 🐐 Lauren Jackson has been added to the Australian Opals World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/Brmqmkkt01
— NBL1 (@NBL1) June 21, 2022
“There’s a little bit of apprehension. I’m definitely a little bit scared and excited but who knows what will happen with my body,” Jackson told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.
Williams makes a winning comeback
On Tuesday, Serena Williams made a sensational comeback as she along with her partner defeated Sara Sorribes and Marie Bouzkova. The former world number one had not played competitive tennis as she got injured of last year’s first-round match at Wimbledon. “It was so fun to play with Ons,” Williams said.
Wait for it…
How to make @serenawilliams SPEECHLESS 🫢@Ons_Jabeur | #RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/C0pGUouUnb
— wta (@WTA) June 21, 2022
“We had fun. “I caught some fire behind me! I needed that. It was good. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”
