scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Arsenal win, United lose in Europa League, Ons Jabeur into the US Open final

Goals from Marquinhos saw the north London club seize three points in their opening Group A match vs Zurich FC.

Arsenal's Marquinhos scores their first goal, Real Sociedad's Brais Méndez after scoring the winner vs United and Ons Jabeur after winning a point during the US Open semifinal. (Photos: Reuters, Europa League and US Open on Twitter)

Arsenal began their journey in the 2022/23 Europa League season with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich in their Group A match. The North London club taking three points home courtesy of goals from Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah.

16 minutes into the game, the 19-year-old Brazilian winger, who had joined the club from Sao Paulo in the close season, made it 1-0 for Arsenal. Mirling Kryeziu equalised for Zurich right at the stroke of the half time, converting from the 12 yard spot.

The game remained at stalemate until Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead for the second and final time in the contest, 17 minutes into the second half.

United beaten at home by Real Sociedad

Manchester United also made their first outing of the season in the competition at home against Real Sociedad. The Erik Ten Hag side that came on the back of wins against arch rivals Liverpool and league leaders, Arsenal couldn’t make the most of their league form at the continental stage as the visitors grabbed a 0-1 win.

Brais Mendez’s goal from the penalty spot was the sole goal of the evening at the Old Trafford as the Spanish La Liga side took three points home.

The Erik Ten Hag managed side was unable to make the most of superior possession and shot rate on the night. In fact United were only able to keep three of their 15 shots taken on target, while Sociedad were also able to register as many shots on target in eight attempts.

Ons Jabeur into the US Open final

Wimbledon finalist, Ons Jabeur smoothed her way into a second consecutive major final with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Carolina Garcia in the semi final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With her win, the Tunisian ended world no. 17’s  13-match winning streak, which included a victory over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

“Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon, I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after her win.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

“Now just, I hope, I’m getting used to it. … Now maybe I know what to do. After Wimbledon, (there was) a lot of pressure on me.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 08:42:42 am
Next Story

Pay outstanding amount to DAMEPL or will summon your MD: HC to Delhi Metro

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Pakistan floods and Indian response
Explained

Pakistan floods and Indian response

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 09: Latest News