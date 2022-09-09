While You Were Asleep: Arsenal win, United lose in Europa League, Ons Jabeur into the US Open final

Arsenal began their journey in the 2022/23 Europa League season with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich in their Group A match. The North London club taking three points home courtesy of goals from Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah nets winner for Arsenal in St Gallen #UEL pic.twitter.com/9M0zToDXRX — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 8, 2022

16 minutes into the game, the 19-year-old Brazilian winger, who had joined the club from Sao Paulo in the close season, made it 1-0 for Arsenal. Mirling Kryeziu equalised for Zurich right at the stroke of the half time, converting from the 12 yard spot.

The game remained at stalemate until Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead for the second and final time in the contest, 17 minutes into the second half.

United beaten at home by Real Sociedad

Manchester United also made their first outing of the season in the competition at home against Real Sociedad. The Erik Ten Hag side that came on the back of wins against arch rivals Liverpool and league leaders, Arsenal couldn’t make the most of their league form at the continental stage as the visitors grabbed a 0-1 win.

Brais Mendez’s goal from the penalty spot was the sole goal of the evening at the Old Trafford as the Spanish La Liga side took three points home.

The Erik Ten Hag managed side was unable to make the most of superior possession and shot rate on the night. In fact United were only able to keep three of their 15 shots taken on target, while Sociedad were also able to register as many shots on target in eight attempts.

Ons Jabeur into the US Open final

Wimbledon finalist, Ons Jabeur smoothed her way into a second consecutive major final with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Carolina Garcia in the semi final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

.@Ons_Jabeur knows she has plenty of support at home in Tunisia 🇹🇳#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lPwPDj7Wy7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

With her win, the Tunisian ended world no. 17’s 13-match winning streak, which included a victory over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

“Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon, I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after her win.

“Now just, I hope, I’m getting used to it. … Now maybe I know what to do. After Wimbledon, (there was) a lot of pressure on me.”