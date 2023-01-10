While You Were Asleep: Arsenal win 3-0 in FA Cup, Hugo Lloris retires from international football and Australia Women announce T20 World Cup squad

English Premier League leaders Arsenal registered a 3-0 win against Oxford United in their third round match in the FA Cup. After a stalemate of a first half, the gunners scored three goals inside 13 minutes in the second half to decide the tie.

Mohamed Elneny got the visitors a lead in the 63rd minute to be followed by a brace from Eddie Nketiah. All three Arsenal goals were created by Fabio Vieira, who manager Mikel Arteta gushed over post-match.

“That’s his quality, to create goals and decide games in the final third,” Arteta said of Vieira. “He contributed in a big way to win this game.”

Hugo Lloris retires from international football

France national men’s team captain and first choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris called quits to his international football career that saw him become Les Bleus’ most capped player (145). Lloris led the team in their 2018 World Cup winning campaign.

Lloris also featured in more games for France at the World Cup than anyone else, his last outing being the sensational 3-3 final against Argentina which France lost 4-2 on penalties.

“I want to continue to perform, to live this sport as I have always done, and maybe this decision will give me more physical freshness with my club,” Lloris said.

“He was captain when I became coach in 2012, I kept the armband for him and I have never regretted it,” France manager Didier Deschamps said in a statement relayed by the French Football Federation.

Australia Women announce T20 World Cup squad

Defending champions Australia announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in February. While Meg Lanning marks her return to lead the side, vice-captain Alyssa Healy, who picked up a calf injury during the tour of India in December 2022 will also return in the squad. Georgia Wareham also finds her name in the squad after regaining fitness from the ACL injury.

Australia have won the last two editions of the T20 World Cup in 2018 (West Indies) and 2020 (Australia)

Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham