Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Arsenal best defending champions Lyon 5-1, Barca Femeni ram Benfica 9-0 & Manchester United defeat Tottenham 2-0

The destruction from the Jonas Eidevall side began early in the first half with Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum making it 2-0 inside 22 minutes.

Beth Mead celebrates her goal against Lyon, Aitana Bonmati after scoring vs Benfica and Marcus Rashford gestures after giving United a 2-0 lead. (Photos: UWCL & Manchester United on Twitter)

Arsenal Women marked the beginning of the 2022/23 UEFA Women’s Champions League with a scintillating 5-1 win away at the home of the defending champions, Lyon.

The destruction from the Jonas Eidevall side began early in the first half with Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum making it 2-0 inside 22 minutes. Melvine Malard scored one back for the hosts. Beth Mead would make it 3-1 in the stoppage time of the first half.

Foord and Mead would complete a brace in the second half.

Barca Femeni ram Benfica 9-0 

Seven different scorers featured on the scoresheet as Barcelona began their UWCL campaign with a stunning 9-0 win at home to Benfica. It didn’t even take more than a minute for last season’s runner ups to take the lead as Patricia Guijarro.

Goals from Aitana Bonmati and Asisat Oshoala would give the Catalans a 3-0 advantage. The Nigerian international would score again in the next 45, as would Mariona Caldentey, Ana Maria Crnorgorcevic, Claudia Pina and Geyse da Silva Ferreira (twice).

With the win, Barcelona made it to the top of Group D standings, with even points alongside Bayern Munich, but a much healthier goal difference.

Manchester United defeat Tottenham 2-0

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United registered another win against one of the Premier League top six with a 2-0 win at home against Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes in the second half were the difference between the two sides as United reached fifth on the points table. A defeat for Spurs meant they remained third in the points table.

“We have to be honest and say United deserved to win. They created chances to score. From our side we didn’t start the game and it was really difficult because I think we made a lot of mistakes in simple things,” said Conte post-match.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:11:04 am
