While You Were Asleep: 19-year old Carlos Alcaraz wins his 22nd clay court match of the season, Germany beat Austria 2-0 & Megan Schutt becomes 7th women to pick 100 T20I wickets

The next big Tennis star from Spain, Carlos Alcaraz, earned his reputation by winning his 22nd clay court match of the season against a Serbian opponent, Filip Krajinovic in the Hamburg European Open. The 19-year old advanced into the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win.
“I had to play one of my best matches on Tour. I’m really happy with my performance,” Alcaraz said after the victory.
With the victory, Alcaraz improved his clay record this season to 22-2. His 22 victories are joint-most alongside Casper Ruud (22-7), who was also victorious in Gstaad on Thursday. Seeking his fourth clay title on the year, Alcaraz will meet Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals.
Germany ease past Austria 2-0 into Women’s Euro 2022 semis
Germany didn’t concede again and remained the only team to do so as they beat Austria with a two goal cushion in the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinal. The eight time winners and the most successful team in the competition’s history gave very little room to the opposition in a dominating display at the Brentford Community Stadium.
cLina Magull gave them the advantage 25 minutes into the game as she pounced onto a cross, leaving Manuela Zinsberger no chance to save. Germany would sustain this lead until the 90th minute of the match when their highest goal scorer in the tournament, captain Alexandra Popp doubled the advantage with only added time left to be played.
The team that topped Group B will now face the winners of the fourth quarterfinal between France and the Netherlands.
Schutt becomes seventh women to pick 100 T20I wickets
Veteran pacer Megan Schutt became only the second Australia women and seventh in the world to pick 100 T20I wickets. The 29-year old did so against Ireland on Thursday in the ongoing tri series with Pakistan involved as well.
Schutt now sits behind Anisa Mohammed (125), teammate Ellyse Perry (115), Shabnim Ismail (112), Nida Dar (106), Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole (102) in the all time wickets tally in women’s T20Is.
“Gosh I’ve been around a while was just happy to get my first, time flies when you’re having fun,” Schutt wrote on Twitter while talking about her milestone.
Australia women beat Ireland for the second time in the ongoing tri series on by 63 runs, and are looking at their dominating best going into the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
