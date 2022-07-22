scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

While You Were Asleep: 19-year old Carlos Alcaraz wins his 22nd clay court match of the season, Germany beat Austria 2-0 & Megan Schutt becomes 7th women to pick 100 T20I wickets

The 19-year old thumped his way into the Hamburg Open quarterfinals with a dominating win over Filip Krajinovic.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 22, 2022 10:02:58 am
(From left to right) Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Hamburg Open, Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates her goal in the Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinal vs Austria, Megan Schutt with the match ball after the Australia-Ireland match on Thursday. (Photo: @hamburgopen, @WEURO2022, @AusWomenCricket on Twitter)

The next big Tennis star from Spain, Carlos Alcaraz, earned his reputation by winning his 22nd clay court match of the season against a Serbian opponent, Filip Krajinovic in the Hamburg European Open. The 19-year old advanced into the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win.

“I had to play one of my best matches on Tour. I’m really happy with my performance,” Alcaraz said after the victory.

With the victory, Alcaraz improved his clay record this season to 22-2. His 22 victories are joint-most alongside Casper Ruud (22-7), who was also victorious in Gstaad on Thursday. Seeking his fourth clay title on the year, Alcaraz will meet Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals.

Germany ease past Austria 2-0 into Women’s Euro 2022 semis

Germany didn’t concede again and remained the only team to do so as they beat Austria with a two goal cushion in the Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinal. The eight time winners and the most successful team in the competition’s history gave very little room to the opposition in a dominating display at the Brentford Community Stadium.

cLina Magull gave them the advantage 25 minutes into the game as she pounced onto a cross, leaving Manuela Zinsberger no chance to save. Germany would sustain this lead until the 90th minute of the match when their highest goal scorer in the tournament, captain Alexandra Popp doubled the advantage with only added time left to be played.

The team that topped Group B will now face the winners of the fourth quarterfinal between France and the Netherlands.

Schutt becomes seventh women to pick 100 T20I wickets

Veteran pacer Megan Schutt became only the second Australia women and seventh in the world to pick 100 T20I wickets. The 29-year old did so against Ireland on Thursday in the ongoing tri series with Pakistan involved as well.

Schutt now sits behind Anisa Mohammed (125), teammate Ellyse Perry (115), Shabnim Ismail (112), Nida Dar (106), Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole (102) in the all time wickets tally in women’s T20Is.

“Gosh I’ve been around a while was just happy to get my first, time flies when you’re having fun,” Schutt wrote on Twitter while talking about her milestone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

Australia women beat Ireland for the second time in the ongoing tri series on by 63 runs, and are looking at their dominating best going into the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News