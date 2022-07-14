While You Were Asleep: Jamaica head to World Cup, Atlanta United beat Real Salt lake and Netherlands outplay Portugal in Women’s Euro

I am a professional Tennis player, I don’t go into politics: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was seen inaugurating a Tennis complex in the Bosnian town of Visoko. He is really hopeful that he might participate in the next U.S and Australian Opens.

Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic said he was hopeful he could take part in the next U.S and Australian Opens, as he inaugurated a tennis complex in the Bosnian town of Visoko pic.twitter.com/j1ALiIZRP2 — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) July 14, 2022

Djokovic stated, “ I am not gonna go to America if I don’t have permission. The Australian saga for me was of course not pleasant at all. Still lot of people think that I forced my way and try to come in with no papers and permission, which is not true. It was actually proven in the court case, so I would never go into a country where I don’t have permission to travel.

He also added, “ So I would love to come back to Australia, I love Australia, I had the best grand slams result in that country. So hopefully I will be there because I want to be there. And I also want to be in America and everywhere where I can possibly play. I am a professional Tennis player, I don’t go into politics, I don’t go into anything else because that does not interest me.”

Keaton Jennings smashes triple century for Lancashire

Keaton Jennings smashed a triple century as he made career-best 318 runs. He was supported well by Luke wells who also scored a century. Both the batters pushed Lancashire on the edge of victory against Somerset.

Jennings was seen smashing the formidable bowling attack of Somerset throughout the day. This is the fourth highest individual score by any Lancashire batter.

Jamaica headed to 2nd straight World Cup

Jamaica has now qualified to participate in the 2023 Women’s World Cup as one of the top four finishers at the CONCACAF W Championship. They will now lock horns against Canada on Thursday night in the semifinals.

Next summer World Cup that is going to take place in Australia and New Zealand will see Jamaica participating for the second time in soccer’s premier tournament.

“There’s so much higher levels that we can reach with even more investment from back home,” forward Kayla McCoy said.

“So we’re kind of excited to see what comes from us qualifying again because not a lot of people thought we could do it again. I think it kind of solidified us into this position and now people know that that we’re for real and will begin to invest a bit more.”

Cisneros leads Atlanta United to 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake

With the help of two goals from Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United beat Real Salt lake by 2-1 on Wednesday night. It was in the 7th minute of the game when Ronaldo Cisneros scored his first goal and from there on they started dominating Atlanta United.

Job done ✅ pic.twitter.com/7FM31twvhX — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 14, 2022

Johan Kappelhof was the one one to who scored the goal for RSL (8-7-6) in the 37th minute.

Netherlands edges past Portugal in Women’s Euro

On Wednesday, the Netherlands outplayed Portugal by 3-2 and got their first win in the European Championship. Danielle van der Donk scored the winning goal for them.

After playing an opening draw with Sweden, the Netherlands was playing without their star player Vivianne Miedema who tested positive for Covid-19. But yet they performed brilliantly and grabbed their first win.