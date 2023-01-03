When Magnus Carlsen drank alcohol as ‘therapy’ and what does he really think about Garry Kasparov?

With his win at the world blitz championships a few days back, Magnus Carlsen now holds all three titles: the classical, rapid, and blitz world champion.

In the final round game against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Carlsen broke through with the move 14.g4 – an idea that was introduced by the eccentric genius Bobby Fischer, and famously played in the game against Anderson in 1970.

In an interview for Chessbase, the Indian IM Sagar Shah asks Carlsen about the g4 move and whether the Fischer connection was playing in his mind.

“Actually I was reading about the book by John Donaldson on Fischer just in the days leading up to this tournament.” It’s a 2020 book titled ‘Bobby Fischer and his world’. “So that was a massive inspiration, yeah” Carlsen says with a smile. “I had a feeling that the position was very very similar. I was thinking of wow this is almost exactly the same until I put the Bishop in E6 which was different.”

From Fischer, let’s go to Garry Kasparov and Carlsen.

When he beat Ian Nepomniachtchi in Dubai, Carlsen announced he would only defend his title in 2023 if the 19-year old grandmaster Alireza Firouzja won the Candidates Tournament but Firouzja would lose that. Carlsen abdicated his world championship.

He has spoken about the difference between the quick and the classical versions. “If I fail, there will soon be another one to make up for it. But if I lose the world title, it would take years to get it back.” The intense months-long preparation and the demanding schedule it needs doesn’t attract him any longer.

It was also the reason he severed ties with Garry Kasparov less than a year after hiring the legend as his coach.

“What I was looking for was access to the brain of one of the greatest chess players in history. And I learned a lot from him, especially in the friendly games we played. But he wanted to impose a strict, almost military regime on me,” Carlsen usually explains of the partnership. “I am thinking about chess, and mentally analyzing a position, practically every hour of practically every day, even when I am walking or skiing or eating, but always without schedules.”

A man who doesn’t like regimented schedules and whose philosophy as shared recently: “We come into life by chance, and it doesn’t last forever. I want to enjoy it as much as I can and achieve the best version of myself.”

Has a game ever got so close that he needed alcohol to ease up the tension?

Sergey Kariakin, New York in 2016. Magnus Carlsen had gone to that game, feeling he “was the superior” player but after seven drawn games, he lost the eight. That night, he got drunk with his team.

“It’s the only time I’ve done it as therapy, and it worked. I won one and drew three of the next four, and then I won convincingly in the rapid tiebreaker,” Carlsen told Elpais.