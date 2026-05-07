After ending Vinesh’s hopes, WFI threatens to bar India’s top U-23 wrestlers from Asian Games trials

Vinesh Phogat is not the only wrestler whose hopes of competing in the Asian Games selection trials have been dashed by the Wrestling Federation of India. A group of India’s top U-23 wrestlers are caught in the same bind after the federation scheduled the trials for May 30 and 31 — just four days after the U-23 Asian Championship in Da Nang, Vietnam concludes on May 26.

On Thursday, the WFI issued a directive stating that any athlete who withdraws from the U-23 Asian Championship will also be barred from the Asian Games trials.

The order affects some of India’s top wrestlers — including 2025 U-20 World Champion Kajal, Asian Championship medallists Mansi Lather and Neha Sangwan, and Zagreb Open bronze medallist Vicky. After Wednesday’s announcement of the trials, a few wrestlers who have routinely represented India at senior level in the last 12 months considered withdrawing from the age-group competition to focus on the Asiad selection. The WFI moved quickly to shut that door.