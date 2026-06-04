WFI acknowledges receiving Vinesh Phogat’s reply to show cause notice

Vinesh Phogat was knocked out of the Asian Games selection trials in New Delhi on Saturday after losing to Meenakshi Goyat 4-6 in a tense semifinal bout of the women’s 53kg event. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Wrestling Federation of India on Thursday said that it had received the reply of Vinesh Phogat‘s show cause notice which was issued on May 9. The national federation issued a statement after the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by WFI against a Delhi High Court order, allowing the World Championships medallist Vinesh to participate in selection trials, terming it as “infructuous” in view of subsequent developments.

“WFI has received the Respondent’s (Vinesh’s) reply to the Show Cause Notice, which shall be adjudicated in accordance with WFI’s rules and procedures,” WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh said in the statement as per PTI.