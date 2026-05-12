WFI a dictatorship… they are afraid I will win medals again: Vinesh in Gonda

Vinesh Phogat credits her 10-month-old son Kridhav for bringing joy to her life after the 2024 Paris heartbreak, fuelling her with the energy to fight the system and giving her the courage to dream of watching him cheer her at the next Olympics.

She said this hours after a meeting with Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh, who blocked her attempt to return to the mat at the Open National Ranking tournament in Gonda — the home turf of former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom she had accused of sexually harassing her.

“My son has fixed my heart. After being ineligible to compete in the final at the Paris Olympics, I had run out of emotions. But my son has brought back joy into my life. The energy I have discovered to fight against the system is coming from my son. They say a child is God’s gift,” Vinesh told The Indian Express.