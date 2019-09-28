Weather forces BCCI to reschedule Vijay Hazare matches

The Indian board has decided to reschedule Vijay Hazare tournament after a few Group A league games were washed out by rain in Bangalore. Many domestic teams had requested rescheduling the lost games on off-days and the board agreed.

Not just Bangalore, but the Group B teams, that are being held in Vadodara, have also been severely hit. The first couple of league games of all teams have been a wash out. BCCI general manager cricket operations Saba Karim said that not only the Bangalore games but all washed-out games will be re-scheduled.

“We had a discussion and we are grateful to BCCI, who approved our request. In our meeting with BCCI’s KVP Rao with all managers of various states team requested to re-schedule washed out games so that teams can get a chance to play. Since the time we landed, there has been rain, we didn’t get decent practice session too,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) manager Armaan Mallik told The Indian Express.

“We will have games on rest days and revise schedule has been sent, the matches will be now played till October 17. Our intention is that players get as many games possible before the full season begins. It’s a such a prestigious tournament after all,” Karim said.

Chattisgarh, Hyderabad and Mumbai couldn’t play their first two games whereas six other teams_Karnataka, Andhra, Saurashtra, Kerala, Goa and Jharkhand lost a game each due to rain. Eight games in Plate league too has turned into no-result.

Meanwhile, MCA has requested BCCI to give a chance to each team to play at Chinnaswamy Stadium. At present, the home team Karnataka are playing all their games at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“We also made a request that each team plays on game at Chinnaswamy Stadium rather than just the home team playing all games at one venue,” Mallik said. “Last season during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy held in Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly had ensured that each team plays at least one game in Eden Gardens. Bengal didn’t go by home advantage.”